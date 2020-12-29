ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Alliance Group announced the 2021 class of Living Benefits Ambassadors team as part of their fourth annual Living Benefits Awareness Month campaign. The Ambassadors will head up local grassroots campaigns to spread education and awareness for Living Benefits Awareness Month in January 2021.

The chosen Living Benefits Ambassadors are as follows:

Kristina Messenger (Five Rings Financial – McKinney, TX)

Daniel Baster (Univista Insurance – Miami)

Eric Haave (Five Rings Financial – Denver)

Gavin Dickson (DTLA Insurance Solutions – Los Angeles)

Claudia Fehribach (Five Rings Financial – Boca Raton, FL)

Stephen Derrick (Frost Agency – Phoenix)

Rudy Garcia (Five Rings Financial – Denver)

Living Benefits Awareness Month, or LBAM, takes place each January and aims to educate consumers on the importance of owning Living Benefits life insurance and the role it plays in protecting families’ financial security.

Living Benefits are features built into life insurance policies (term and permanent) that allow the policyholder access to their death benefit while they are still alive if they get sick or injured. Cancer, heart attack, stroke, major organ transplant, blindness, paralysis, and chronic illness are some of the triggering events that would allow for acceleration of the policy’s death benefit.

“Getting sick no longer means certain death,” said Lee Duncan, President and CMO of Alliance Group, in a recent interview with InsuranceNewsNet. “People are surviving longer, which is great news, but survival requires treatment, and treatment requires money. Having emergency access to your life insurance policy’s death benefit while you’re still alive is a hugely valuable option to have. More people should know about that option. That’s why we created Living Benefits Awareness Month four years ago, and we’re so excited about building on that success in 2021.”

According to Duncan, consumers can get a better idea of what LBAM is all about by visiting a website created by Alliance Group that is geared towards educating the general public on Living Benefits. The address for the site is http://www.lbawarenessmonth.com.

The company’s main website is https://www.alliancegrouplife.com

