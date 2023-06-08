LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., June 8, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lee Duncan, President and CEO of Alliance Group, has accepted an invitation to serve a three-year term on the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business Alumni Board, effective July 1, 2023.



Photo Caption: Lee Duncan, President and CEO of Alliance Group.

The Terry Alumni Board, acting in an advisory capacity to the Dean and faculty of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business, carries a noble cause of fostering a continual affiliation between former students and the institution. Duncan’s commitment to community building, coupled with his remarkable achievements in the business world, make him a valuable addition to the Board.

In his new role, Duncan will support Terry programs and activities, participating in numerous initiatives such as the Alumni Awards and Gala, Student of the Year, Terry Third Thursday, and the Women’s Conference. He will serve not only as a mentor to current students and young alumni but also as a promoter of the institution’s philanthropic priorities.

“Lee’s passion for the Terry College of Business and the University of Georgia is tremendous,” said Jason Huggins, incoming Terry Alumni Board President. “We look forward to his contributions and service as we continue to grow our engagement with Terry Alums around the country.”

Duncan’s appointment reaffirms the Terry College of Business’ commitment to engaging its alumni in active roles that enhance the quality of education, network opportunities, and overall student experience.

About Lee Duncan:

In his time at Alliance Group, the life insurance marketing organization has flourished, establishing themselves as a leading IMO for independent life insurance agents and agencies. Since joining the company in 2003, Lee has played an integral role in the growth and development of Alliance Group, from a $8m production total in 2003 to a record $56m in 2022. With more than 5,000 independent agents nationally, Alliance Group is currently protecting over 150,000 American families with more than $30 billion of Living Benefits coverage.

About Terry College of Business:

The Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia is the state’s flagship business school. Terry offers a range of undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs, equipping students with a strong foundation in business principles and the opportunity to develop specific expertise in a specialized area.

About Alliance Group:

As “The Living Benefits IMO,” Alliance Group provides independent agents and agencies with superior marketing and training solutions. Since 1998, Alliance Group has been helping life insurance agency partners spread awareness about Living Benefits life insurance, while also helping them solve clients’ tax-free retirement, mortgage protection, small business planning, and estate planning needs. Alliance Group has an A+ rating on BBB. The company’s main website is https://www.alliancegrouplife.com

