LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Jan. 2, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Alliance Group launched their sixth annual Living Benefits Awareness Month, or LBAM, to be observed throughout the month of January 2023. The industry-wide campaign, which takes place each January, aims to educate consumers on the importance of owning Living Benefits life insurance and the role it plays in protecting families’ financial security.



Image Caption: Living Benefits Awareness Month.

Living Benefits are features built into life insurance policies (term and permanent) that allow the policyholder access to their death benefit while they’re still alive if they get sick or injured. Cancer, heart attack, stroke, major organ transplant, blindness, paralysis, and chronic illness are some of the triggering events that would allow for acceleration of the policy’s death benefit.

“Getting sick no longer means certain death,” says Samuel Howe, CMO of Alliance Group. “People are surviving longer, which is great news, but survival requires treatment, and treatment requires money. Having emergency access to your life insurance policy’s death benefit while you’re still alive is a hugely valuable option to have.”

He adds, “More people should know about that option. That’s why we created Living Benefits Awareness Month six years ago, and we’re so excited about building on that success in 2023.”

2023 LBAM Theme: GoFundYourself

Each January, Living Benefits Awareness Month is punctuated with a new theme, and this year’s theme is “GoFundYourself.”

“To illustrate the importance of owning Living Benefits, we are looking to raise awareness about the dangers of relying on GoFundMe as a safety net if something goes sideways with your health,” said Howe. “It’s wonderful that GoFundMe empowers us to help those in need, but the statistics show that it’s not a reliable backup plan.

“Only 12% of GoFundMe campaigns started reach their funding goals. Actually, a larger portion – 16% – fail to get a single donation. This year, we’re spreading the message that consumers should plan ahead and get a Living Benefits plan in place that will negate the need to rely on charity in the event of an unexpected illness.”

According to Howe, consumers can get a better idea of what LBAM is all about by visiting the website geared towards educating the general public on Living Benefits.

The address for the site is: https://www.alliancegrouplife.com/site/lbam.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Peter Goldfine, Digital Marketing Director | 678.969.9000 | info@alliancegrouplife.com

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (Vimeo): https://vimeo.com/491677929

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0229s2p-lba-month-300dpi.jpg

SOCIAL:

#GoFundYourself #LivingBenefitsAwareness #GoFundMe2023

News Source: Alliance Group