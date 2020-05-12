DENVER, Colo., May 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Digital mortgage leader Maxwell has announced Altavera Mortgage Services founder and former CEO Brian Simons has joined the company as president.



Simons comes to Maxwell with 23 years of experience in the mortgage industry, including capital markets, loan origination and default management. His deep understanding of the mortgage market further heightens Maxwell’s capacity to build mortgage software that is tailored to meet the technology needs of its hundreds of small and midsize lender customers.

“We’re thrilled to have Brian join the Maxwell team,” said John Paasonen, co-founder and CEO of Maxwell. “Brian brings deep expertise in the mortgage industry and experience in organizational development acquired over an impressive career. He will be a huge asset as we enter our next phase of growth and extend our mission to empower lenders to make mortgages simpler and more accessible.”

Prior to Maxwell, Brian was the CEO of Credit Risk Solutions at Computershare, which acquired Altavera Mortgage Services, a Denver-based company providing third-party origination, quality control and due diligence services to the mortgage community. Prior to Computershare, Simons founded and built Altavera to be a national service provider that catered to each client’s unique outsourcing needs while fostering an environment of diversity and opportunity. Brian’s career in the mortgage industry began on Wall Street with Credit Suisse and JPMorgan before becoming a founding executive of Urban Lending Solutions.

“I’ve spent the last ten years leading operational efficiency in mortgage originations, and it’s become clear to me that technology is the key to that efficiency,” said Brian Simons. “So many technology providers aim to eliminate humans, but there’s nothing more personal than helping someone finance their American Dream. The Maxwell team shares my belief that the crucial benefit of mortgage technology lies in its ability to empower employees to deliver an unparalleled borrower experience. I’m excited to join Maxwell and pursue our common goal to elevate the human relationships at the heart of the mortgage transaction.”

Recently named a winner of HW’s Tech 100 for the fourth straight year, Maxwell’s digital mortgage platform leverages proprietary algorithms built on its network of data across hundreds of thousands of loans to enable lenders to accelerate the mortgage lending process from application to underwriting. This allows lending teams to focus on the human relationship at the center of the mortgage journey. Today, hundreds of lenders across the United States use Maxwell’s point-of-sale to originate $5 billion in mortgage loans each month at a cycle time 45 percent faster than the national average.

ABOUT MAXWELL

Maxwell empowers mortgage lenders to be more connected, productive and successful by intelligently automating their workflow with homebuyers and real estate agents. The platform is used by hundreds of mortgage lenders, community banks and credit unions nationwide to serve their homebuyers and real estate agent partners every day. Founded in 2015, Maxwell is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and a preferred partner of The Mortgage Collaborative. The company is proud to be built in Denver, Colorado.

