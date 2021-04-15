DENVER, Colo., April 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, digital mortgage platform and fulfillment provider Maxwell Financial Labs, Inc. announced that it has partnered with Byte Software, a mortgage loan origination system that streamlines the mortgage production process.

With the establishment of this partnership, Maxwell’s digital mortgage point-of-sale will connect to Byte’s loan origination system via an API integration.

“Byte’s best-of-breed approach provides consistency in business operations, even as production methods are rapidly evolving,” commented Mark Todd, National Sales Manager at Byte. “The addition of an innovative partner like Maxwell will further enable our customers to quickly and easily adopt emerging digital strategies.”

The integration of Maxwell and Byte will allow users to seamlessly connect their data and work within Maxwell with their LOS, creating a simple, intuitive process for lenders and borrowers. This includes acceptance of the new URLA 3.4 compliant loan application. This connectivity is critical in Maxwell’s commitment to a relationship-focused mortgage experience, allowing the lending team to spend more time providing vital expertise to the borrower and performing value-add activities rather than working on lower-impact tasks.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our partnership with Byte,” said Maxwell Co-founder and CEO John Paasonen. “This key integration with Byte’s LOS as the system-of-record with Maxwell’s impactful point-of-sale platform will allow us to improve borrower experience, empower more lenders to save time, streamline processes, and increase productivity with our mutual customers.”

Maxwell’s robust integrations and partnerships enable lenders to accelerate the mortgage lending process from application to underwriting so loan officers can focus on the human relationship at the center of the mortgage journey. Today, hundreds of lenders across the U.S. use Maxwell to originate nearly $6 billion in mortgage loans each month at a closing rate 45 percent faster than the national average.

About Maxwell:

Maxwell empowers mortgage lenders to be more connected, productive, and successful by intelligently automating their workflow with homebuyers and real estate agents. Hundreds of mortgage lenders, banks, and credit unions nationwide use the Maxwell platform to serve their customers a modern lending experience. Founded in 2015, Maxwell is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and is proud to be built in Denver, Colorado.

About Byte Software:

Over 1,000 organizations trust BytePro loan origination software with their business. Our clients range from national lenders originating thousands of loans per month to small organizations originating just a few. Whether your business is retail, wholesale or correspondent lending, we have solutions to meet your needs. www.bytesoftware.com

News Source: Maxwell Financial