BUFFALO, N.Y., June 4, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and brokers, recently announced the addition of American Pacific Mortgage to its roster of clients utilizing Fee Chaser. Employing Fee Chaser enables American Pacific Mortgage to efficiently and compliantly collect initial mortgage-related fees from borrowers.



The seamless integration of Fee Chaser with American Pacific Mortgage’s loan origination software (LOS) allows its loan officers and support personnel to effortlessly send a unique payment link to borrowers with a single click. Following the completion of payment through the provided link, Fee Chaser promptly issues a receipt to all involved parties and updates the loan documentation within the LOS. The process from sending the payment link to receipt of payment typically spans five minutes.

“Eliminating manual processes and enhancing borrower retention are two of our top priorities in the current market, and Fee Chaser helps us tackle both,” said Ned Payant, CEO at American Pacific Mortgage. “Fee Chaser’s automated process puts time back in our loan officers’ day and promotes cost savings to our business. It’s helped us not only enhance the borrower experience but streamline our daily operations. It’s brought hefty results to our business just from a singular click in our LOS.”

“Given the competitive nature in today’s market, wherever lenders can automate the mortgage process can be the difference between unnecessary cost and borrower retention,” said Patrick O’Brien, Co-Founder and CEO of LenderLogix. “Fee Chaser not only helps reduce manual processes but also improves the borrower experience by providing a secure, digital portal for capturing sensitive payment information.”

About LenderLogix

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software to meet the needs of today’s mortgage lenders. The company’s suite of products addresses the speed at which today’s real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.

