BUFFALO, N.Y., April 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and brokers, today announced Tidewater Mortgage Services (Tidewater), a retail mortgage lending company, has replaced its legacy point-of-sale (POS) technology with LiteSpeed, thus expanding its partnership with the company. In addition to Fee Chaser™, Tidewater will now use LiteSpeed as the point-of-sale to automate mortgage processes and provide borrowers with a digital-first experience.



Image caption: LenderLogix.

“We needed a POS platform that offered a more intuitive, borrower-friendly application process and greater automation than our previous platform,” said Tidewater VP of Project Management, Mike Martin. “LiteSpeed delivers on those needs, allowing us to streamline workflows, reduce friction for borrowers and ultimately close loans more efficiently. Our experience with Fee Chaser had already demonstrated LenderLogix’s reliability and efficiency, so expanding our partnership with LiteSpeed was the clear next step.”

LiteSpeed is designed to simplify the lending process for both borrowers and lenders. With its AI-driven capabilities, the platform enables loan officers to provide personalized application links that generate customized document checklists, streamlining submissions. Borrowers benefit from a user-friendly interface for uploading files, which are automatically integrated into Encompass®, eliminating time-consuming manual handling.

Fully customizable to match an institution’s branding, LiteSpeed is mobile-friendly and adheres to rigorous security standards, including SOC 2 compliance. By automating repetitive tasks and reducing processing delays, the platform not only accelerates loan approvals but also delivers a smoother, more efficient experience for borrowers and lenders alike.

“LiteSpeed delivers a seamless mobile experience that provides a competitive advantage for lenders trying to get ahead in a market where consumers demand convenience,” said LenderLogix Co-Founder and CEO Patrick O’Brien. “By supporting and enhancing early customer engagement, we’re empowering our customers to deliver exceptional borrower experiences at a cost-efficient price.”

Visit https://lenderlogix.com/contact to request a demo.

About LenderLogix

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software to meet the needs of today’s mortgage lenders. The company’s suite of products addresses the speed at which today’s real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lindsey Neal

Depth for LenderLogix

(404) 549-9282

lindsey@depthpr.com

News Source: LenderLogix