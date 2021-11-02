RESTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) appoints new President, (retired) Rear Admiral Scott Giberson, a uniquely experienced public health leader, former Assistant U.S. Surgeon General, acting Deputy Surgeon General (2013-2014) and two-star Admiral with the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service.



PHOTO CAPTION: Rear Admiral Scott Giberson (retired).

“ADM Giberson joined AMI earlier this year as an Executive, and we are thrilled to have him in his new role as President,” shares Dr. Andrew Walker, Chairman, CEO & Founder.

During his 27 years of active duty, Admiral Giberson served in leadership positions across multiple U.S. Departments. Giberson has led global health implementation programs across the Asia-Pacific and Africa. He is a pharmacist and clinician by training and worked with the Indian Health Service for over a decade early in his career. He has a Masters Degree in Public Health, multiple honorary Doctoral degrees and is a Wharton School Executive Leadership Fellow.

Giberson is a leading expert in his varied fields of study. He has been published, a keynote speaker in dozens of domestic and international venues, as well as on TV and radio affiliates such as ABC, MSNBC and CNN.

In 2014, he was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation in the Oval Office from (then) President Obama for the Corps’ leadership in Ebola Response. In 2018, the Military Officers Association of America selected him as one of the “Top 100 Veterans in the Last 100 Years You Need to Know.”

About AMI:

Physician-owned and physician-led, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare provides medical services to the private sector, government agencies, international aid organizations and humanitarian concerns in a wide range of remote and challenging environments. AMI has delivered countless healthcare solutions to over 140 clinical and hospital settings on four continents.

