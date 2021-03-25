LA CROSSE, Wis., March 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — AMI Expeditionary Healthcare along with three partnering organizations – the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse, the Department of Health Services and the La Crosse County Health Department – welcomed Rep. Ron Kind, on March 23, as he toured a COVID-19 vaccination site that has distributed more than 2,000 doses since its opening on March 9.

“We are proud of the work being done here by the AMI team and all of its partners,” said Daniel Beck, senior operations manager for AMI Expeditionary Healthcare who is helping to oversee several vaccination centers throughout the state.

Rep. Ron Kind on Tuesday toured the community-based vaccination clinic at UW-La Crosse, as the site continues to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine in the Coulee Region.

“This is an unbelievable vaccine site operation — it’s a well-oiled machine,” Rep. Kind said, noting that Wisconsin is among the top five states in the country when it comes to distributing vaccine in a timely manner. “It’s because of planning, preparation and vaccine sites like this that keep people safe.”

Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said it’s been a team effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible, as quickly as possible.

“It’s all players, all working together, all the time,” she explained. “We’ve provided vaccine to health care, pharmacies, local health departments, employers, tribal nations … and they’re all distributing the vaccine quickly.”

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare works with the state to identify locations to address gaps in vaccine access and support vaccination efforts. Factors including population demographics, local health capacity, operations, and concentration of other vaccine providers are taken into consideration when planning for clinics.

DHS community-based clinics are operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare through collaboration with the University of Wisconsin System, local public health departments, and other local partners.

News Source: AMI Expeditionary Healthcare LLC