LAS VEGAS, Nev., Sept. 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Southern Nevada’s premier electrical contractor, Ampere Electric, has been honored with the Outstanding Advertising Performance Award by RSVP Las Vegas Advertising using a targeted mailer to the top 30% of homeowners in the Las Vegas Valley. This accolade recognizes the company’s exceptional results in an 18-month advertising campaign that successfully closed over $4 million in new business matched back to the targeted mailer.



Image caption: Ampere Electric Receives Outstanding Advertising Performance Award.

During this campaign, Ampere Electric engaged with over 4,826 matched contacts, resulting in 1,511 direct sales contacts, showcasing the effectiveness of their targeted marketing efforts. The award highlights their measurable success and outstanding advertising performance within the specified timeframe.

Founded in 1987, this third-generation, family-owned business is currently owned and operated by Shane Viggiani, a licensed Nevada electrical contractor holding the NV C-2 license #88495, which is required for all electrical contracting work in Nevada.

Serving Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, and Summerlin, Ampere Electric is renowned for delivering full-service commercial and residential electrical solutions with master-level precision. The company’s commitment to excellence was further recognized in April 2026 when Inc. Magazine ranked Ampere Electric as the #5 Fastest-Growing Private Company in the Rocky Mountain Region.

In addition to their outstanding business achievements, Ampere Electric has been featured locally on NBC Las Vegas Local Living, demonstrating how to conduct proactive electrical safety inspections. This initiative helps catch hidden fire risks, degraded panels, and loose wiring before they turn into costly emergencies, emphasizing their dedication to safety and community well-being.

“We’ve grown into a team of 40+ electricians, but we still operate with the heart of a local family business. When our technician knocks on your door, they arrive in a fully stocked vehicle ready to fix most problems on the spot. Because everything in an electrical system is interconnected, we always perform a comprehensive safety check, map out upfront pricing options, and let you decide what’s best for your home. Our goal is to set the agenda early so you feel prepared, while always delivering a true 5-star experience,” stated Shane Viggiani, Owner of Ampere Electric.

“Our vision has always been to keep Las Vegas families safe and powered. But as home technology evolves, ‘powered’ means something completely different than it did 30 years ago. Today, a truly safe home requires a smart, interconnected ecosystem that manages its own power, charges your vehicle, and protects itself from blackouts. We built Ampere Electric to be the master architects of that future.”

Powering Las Vegas and beyond since 1987, Ampere Electric is the Top-Rated Residential, Commercial and Emergency Electrical Service in Las Vegas. This locally owned and operated Las Vegas company provides premier residential and commercial solutions across the Las Vegas valley. With 24/7 emergency dispatch, same-day response times, text alerts, clean workmanship, and upfront communication. In Las Vegas, a city that is constantly changing, Ampere Electric’s rapid growth reflects its unwavering commitment to the safety and satisfaction of its Southern Nevada neighbors.

For more information, please contact Ampere Electric for all of your residential and commercial needs at (702) 979-1747, or visit their website at: https://ampereelectricnv.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shane Viggiani

Owner, Ampere Electric

info@ampereelectricnv.com

(702) 979-1747

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UPDATED 1:05pm PDT to fix client provided typo in contact email.

News Source: Ampere Electric