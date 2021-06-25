KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Amplify-Now, a leading global provider of Strategy Execution Management (SEM) Software, and Strategy Execution Advisors (SEA), a consulting services firm specializing in directing large-scale strategic transformations, have entered a partnership to market and deliver solutions that equip clients to achieve their strategic transformation goals.

Studies show that around 80 percent of transformation programs fail to meet financial goals and nine out of 10 fail to meet their strategic goals. Key challenges cited include aligning program team members and stakeholders, understanding the linkage between work and outcomes, monitoring performance in a timely manner and understanding accountability for key benefits and milestones.

Amplify-Now and SEA will tackle these challenges head on by aligning Amplify-Now’s world-class SEM software with SEA’s deep expertise and experience. As its tagline and also mission states, SEA helps clients to “Bridge Your Strategy to Success™.”

“As a strategy and project management professional, I’ve used various SEM solutions and have found Amplify to be the best in terms of functionality and ease of use,” Tom Witty, principal, SEA, says. “While we focus on M&A Integration, we plan to use Amplify with our clients in various business strategy situations, including digital transformation, portfolio management and acquisition integration. This partnership is all about benefits’ realization for our mutual clients.”

Jeremy Whitmer, Global Partner Lead for Amplify-Now, is equally happy to partner with Witty at SEA.

“Tom is an exceptional transformation professional who understands the roadblocks teams face in delivering value and how to address them,” Whitmer says. “His expertise in the processes and capabilities teams need to deliver successful programs is the perfect complement for our strategy execution management solution and our collaboration will provide remarkable value for our shared clients.”

About Amplify-Now

Amplify-Now’s SEM software enables organizations to execute strategies that create business value for their customers and investors. The software supports transformation programs from end-to-end, supporting portfolio planning through value realization.

Since 2013, Amplify-Now has offered Benefits Realization and Strategy Execution Management software. Headquartered in Adelaide, Australia, Amplify-Now has offices in Los Angeles, the U.S. and West Sussex, UK to support a global roster of corporate and consulting clients.

For more information: https://amplify-now.com/

About Strategy Execution Advisors

Strategy Execution Advisors (SEA) enable leaders to realize the benefits from their strategic endeavors, business transformation, M&A integration, portfolio optimization and large program management.

SEA helps executives lead, think, plan and act on their goals to get a clear line of sight between strategic targets and the programs, projects and the actions needed to successfully hit those targets.

From its midwestern headquarters in Overland Park, KS, Strategy Execution Advisors and its alliance partners support clients in mid-size organizations in the U.S.

For more information: https://www.strategy-sea.com/

