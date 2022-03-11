REDONDO BEACH, Calif., March 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Amplify-Now, a leading global provider of Strategy Execution Management (SEM) software, and Asteri Partners, a North American advisory and analytics firm, are excited to announce a new partnership that will help companies deliver complex, transformational change.

Companies face many challenges and obstacles when it comes to achieving strategic goals and this is well documented. Studies show that around 80 percent of transformation programs fail to meet financial targets. Key challenges cited include aligning program team members and stakeholders, understanding the linkage between tasks and outcomes, monitoring performance in a timely manner and understanding accountability for key benefits and milestones.

The partnership addresses these challenges by aligning Amplify-Now’s world-class SEM software with Asteri Partners’ deep expertise to build better and more resilient companies. Asteri Partners will leverage Amplify’s SEM software for enhanced program visibility and accountability with a sharp focus on business objectives: delivering better, faster and cheaper outcomes for their clients.

“Value creation is simple, but not easy. Time and time again, we see our clients struggle to execute their ambitions because they lack appropriate program management and value creation tracking tools and governance,” Nicolas Mialaret, partner at Asteri Partners, says. “Program execution is too often managed separately from value capture – when one drives the other.”

So, keeping up-to-date with inevitable changes to plans, and reflecting how these changes affect value creation timelines, becomes a huge effort.

“Amplify’s software is a godsend to minimize costly program management overhead, and to streamline effort and collaboration,” Mialaret adds. “We’re proud to partner with Amplify as we’ve seen first-hand the value they bring to our clients.”

Matt Williams, executive director and founder of Amplify-Now says, “Asteri Partners helps us to maximize the value that Amplify can deliver to our customers. Organizations require the right governance structure and well-developed processes and systems, and that is where Asteri Partners excels.”

Williams adds that Mialaret is an expert in the transformational change field.

“We’re confident that this partnership will drive improved transformation outcomes for firms across North America,” Williams says.

About Amplify-Now

Amplify-Now’s SEM software enables organizations to execute strategies that create business value for their customers and investors. The software supports transformation programs from end-to-end, supporting portfolio planning through value realization.

Amplify-Now has offered Benefits Realization and SEM software since 2013. Headquartered in Adelaide, Australia, Amplify-Now has offices in Los Angeles, USA and London, UK to support a global roster of corporate and consulting clients.

For more information: https://www.amplify-now.com/

About Asteri Partners

Asteri Partners is a consulting and analytics firm that partners with Enterprise and Private Equity clients to build better, more resilient companies. Asteri Partners was created to transform the consulting experience for clients, and to deliver better, faster and cheaper outcomes. Asteri Partners focus on issues relating to growth and go-to-market strategy, operational excellence and digitization. It’s headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

For more information: https://www.asteripartners.com/

News Source: Amplify-Now