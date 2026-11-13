DENVER, Colo., Nov. 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Andromeda Software Inc. (“ASI”), part of Constellation Software Inc., announced today that it has acquired Aspenware Internet Solutions, Inc. (“Aspenware”), the leading ecommerce platform purpose-built for mountain resorts, from Alterra Mountain Company.



Image caption: Andromeda Software Inc.

The acquisition adds a specialized, mission-critical commerce platform to ASI’s portfolio of vertical market software businesses. Aspenware will continue to operate under its own brand, with its team, products and customer relationships in place.

“Aspenware continues to be the leading and best ecommerce platform in the ski industry, and we’re proud of what the team has built,” said Gui Karyo, Chief Technology Officer at Alterra Mountain Company. “Andromeda’s long-term approach makes it the right home for Aspenware’s next chapter, and we look forward to its continued innovation and growth.”

Aspenware is the leading ecommerce and guest experience technology provider purpose-built for mountain resorts. Resorts use Aspenware to sell lift tickets, season passes, lessons, rentals and more online, with real-time integration to their point-of-sale systems. Guests book more experiences in fewer clicks, and resorts see stronger online revenue and conversion while keeping full control of pricing, inventory and access.

Founded in Denver in 2001 as a custom software consultancy, Aspenware grew into an ecommerce platform built exclusively for mountain resorts. Today it serves more than 12 million users and processes more than 3 million transactions each year for resorts across the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Its software solutions include Aspenware Commerce, the guest-facing ecommerce experience; Aspenware Identity, a single guest login across resort websites and apps; and Aspenware Unity, real-time integration with resort inventory, pricing and access control.

“Our aim in this process was to find an owner that would back Aspenware as a focused, standalone business. Andromeda has a wealth of expertise running software companies for the long term, and that experience will serve Aspenware and its clients well,” said Will Treves, outgoing CEO of Aspenware.

“Aspenware has spent more than a decade solving problems that are unique to mountain resort commerce, and resorts rely on it every day of the season,” said Ali Ahmed, Aspenware’s new General Manager. “That’s exactly the kind of business we look for: specialized software, a deeply experienced team and loyal customers. Our priority is to keep Aspenware close to its resort partners and help them continue to grow their online business.”

“Joining Andromeda is an exciting next step for Aspenware,” said Yolanda Foose, SVP of Customer Success and Business Development at Aspenware. “I’ve spent my career in ski, and I know how much resorts depend on getting the guest experience right, from the first click to the first chairlift ride. Andromeda shares our long-term view, which means we can keep doing what we do best: partnering closely with our resorts and their guests, now with the backing of an independent and long-term owner.”

ABOUT ASPENWARE

Aspenware creates modern software solutions that drive online sales and revenue through exceptional guest experiences. As the ecommerce and guest experience technology provider purpose-built for mountain resorts, Aspenware focuses on every step of the guest journey, reducing the steps it takes for guests to get doing what they love. Aspenware serves more than 12 million users and processes more than 3 million transactions annually for resorts across North America, Australia and New Zealand. For more information, visit https://aspenware.com/.

ABOUT ANDROMEDA SOFTWARE INC.

Andromeda Software Inc. acquires and invests in software companies that provide mission-critical solutions for the industries they serve and is part of the Andromeda Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc. For more information, visit https://www.csiandromeda.com/.

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News Source: Andromeda Software Inc.