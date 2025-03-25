ATLANTA, Ga., March 25, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Apparo, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing nonprofit effectiveness through skilled corporate volunteering and technology solutions, is calling on Atlanta’s corporate community to join their mission. Over the past three years, Apparo has expanded their footprint in Atlanta, collaborating with local nonprofits to drive digital transformation and operational efficiency. Through their partnership, leading corporations and Apparo are helping nonprofits streamline operations, secure funding, and amplify their community impact.



Since entering the Atlanta market, Apparo has engaged corporate volunteers to support 24 nonprofits with technology planning, process optimization, and cybersecurity improvements and has already delivered nearly $1 million in support and upskilled 200+ nonprofit staff members.

Apparo welcomes Atlanta-based corporations to explore partnership opportunities and make a direct impact on the nonprofit sector. To learn more, visit apparo.org/corporations.

Apparo’s ability to drive corporate-nonprofit collaboration is reinforced by its recent membership in CVC Atlanta (Corporate Volunteer Council of Atlanta). This strategic move positions Apparo to connect with Atlanta’s leading businesses, offering them meaningful opportunities to leverage their employees’ skills for social good.

“Our expansion in Atlanta has shown that when businesses and nonprofits work together, real transformation happens,” said Kim Lanphear, CEO of Apparo. “Through skilled volunteerism, corporate partners not only strengthen the nonprofit sector but also create lasting community impact. We invite Atlanta’s corporate leaders to join us in making a difference.”

A prime example of this impact is Apparo’s recent partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta (BBBSMA). With a 65-year legacy of youth mentorship, BBBSMA has grown rapidly, increasing its staff from 34 to 100 while serving over 2,000 children across 11 metro Atlanta counties. However, their technological infrastructure struggled to keep pace with this growth. Apparo paired BBBSMA with skilled volunteers from CapTech Consulting and Hylaine, who conducted a comprehensive technology assessment. The result: a strategic roadmap that enhances efficiency, strengthens cybersecurity, and streamlines processes—ultimately enabling BBBSMA to better serve Atlanta’s youth.

Adam Boitnott, Apparo Board Chair and CEO of Hylaine, emphasized the value of these partnerships: “At Hylaine, we’ve seen firsthand the power of skilled volunteering. The work we’ve done with Apparo demonstrates how corporate expertise can drive real impact for nonprofits, and I encourage more companies to get involved in this important work.”

Upon completing this Community Impact Project, BBBSMA anticipates significant operational improvements. By optimizing its ticketing system and increasing efficiency, the organization expects to reduce staff time on resolving technology issues. As Harold Mizell, a BBBSMA representative, explains, “When the Development Department is operating at peak efficiency, we can more effectively fundraise. On the same note, when we get the same amount or more work done while using fewer resources, there are financial benefits.”

Hylaine’s Debby Murphy, a skilled volunteer in this Community Impact Project shares, “Working with Apparo and Big Brothers Big Sisters was a great experience. The BBBS IT Team was already doing great things on their own, yet was very receptive to input from our project team. I enjoyed learning about the organization – the enthusiasm of the BBBS team was truly inspiring.”

Apparo is a Charlotte-based organization that empowers nonprofits through technology and business process improvements and corporate volunteer partnerships that enhance capacity, amplify nonprofit missions, and create profound community impact. Learn more and get involved. Subscribe to stay up to date on all things Apparo.

Learn more: https://apparo.org/

