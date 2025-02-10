CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Apparo opens their 2025 Mission Possible Award Program, a nonprofit accelerator sponsored by Accenture that takes nonprofits on ideation journeys to envision how technology can solve nonprofits’ most pressing challenges.



Mission Possible was launched to address Charlotte’s economic mobility crisis, identified in research by Harvard economist Raj Chetty, which ranked the city last among major U.S. metro areas for upward mobility and the Triangle Area slightly above, at 48. Apparo created this program to drive systemic change and uplift economic mobility across our communities. Now open for the 2025 season, this program has equipped organizations with the frameworks to expand their impact and improve economic mobility.

Each year, Mission Possible provides participants with strategic guidance from corporate skilled volunteers to create a proposal for a tech-based solution to maximize your organization’s work, with two lucky organizations walking away with a $10,000 grant and up to an additional 50 hours of pro bono consulting.

TRANSFORMATIVE IMPACT OF MISSION POSSIBLE AWARD PROGRAM

Hope Renovations, a North Carolina nonprofit providing hands-on training in construction trades for women and gender-expansive individuals, has transformed its workforce development program by implementing Canvas learning management system (LMS). This game-changing advancement was made possible through Apparo’s Mission Possible Program.

Hope Renovations, the 2023 Mission Possible winner, was seeking a solution to enhance training accessibility, engagement, and scalability. The organization provides a hands-on, construction-based workforce training program to help individuals secure jobs in the skilled trades, an industry facing a massive labor shortage. However, their previous training model relied heavily on in-person instruction, limiting how many participants they could serve and requiring significant administrative work to track progress.

Through Mission Possible, Hope Renovations worked with Apparo and skilled Accenture consultants to implement Canvas LMS, a leading learning management system used in educational and professional training settings.

With this technology-driven solution, the nonprofit has experienced measurable improvements, including:

40 Percent Reduction in Administrative Workload: Staff now spend significantly less time managing materials, tracking participant progress, and organizing lessons- more than 300 hours of staff time annually on cohort communications alone .

Staff now spend significantly less time managing materials, tracking participant progress, and organizing lessons- . Increased Trainee Engagement and Flexibility: With on-demand access to structured digital coursework, participants are more engaged and better prepared for hands-on learning. Trainees can review course materials at their own pace, making it easier to accommodate different learning styles and personal schedules.

With on-demand access to structured digital coursework, participants are more engaged and better prepared for hands-on learning. Trainees can review course materials at their own pace, making it easier to accommodate different learning styles and personal schedules. Enhanced Scalability: Hope Renovations can now train more participants at once, expanding access to life-changing career opportunities. In 2023, Hope Renovations had 3 cohorts; in 2024 they have 10, and they now have a goal of 20 cohorts for 2025, doubling their service in cohort programs.

“This experience with Apparo has been a huge win for Hope Renovations,” said Sarah Campbell, Vice President of Training of Hope Renovations. “Technology can be something that really hinders nonprofit growth, efficiency, and productivity. For a nonprofit, hindered productivity directly impacts people’s lives so this type of work is incredibly valuable and sets nonprofits up for future success. I appreciate Apparo seeing the nonprofit need, filling the knowledge gap, and being there to support us.”

The shift to a hybrid training model, enabled by Canvas, aligns with Hope Renovations’ broader goal: to increase access to sustainable careers for individuals facing barriers to employment. With this new system in place, the organization can expand its reach beyond North Carolina, providing more individuals with the skills they need to succeed in construction and skilled trades.

Hope Renovations’ success demonstrates the power of technology to transform nonprofit operations and create profound, sustainable impact. Through Mission Possible, Apparo partners with nonprofits with potential for growth and provides them with customized technology solutions, expert guidance, and hands-on corporate volunteer support.

“We know that technology can be the key to breaking down barriers to economic mobility,” said Kim Lanphear, CEO of Apparo. “Mission Possible exists to ensure that nonprofits like Hope Renovations have the digital tools they need to expand their impact and help more people build better futures.”

“Canvas makes our training more professional and efficient. It instills confidence in our trainees, staff, and community partners. Growth is necessary to continue fulfilling our mission, and we couldn’t achieve this growth without a tool like this,” said Sarah Campbell, Hope Renovations Vice President of Training. “I felt so supported by Apparo and Accenture and am so appreciative of everyone who was involved in the Mission Possible process.”

Since its inception in 2017, Mission Possible—led by Apparo and Accenture—has supported nonprofits in streamlining operations, improving efficiencies, and scaling their services, proving that investing in nonprofit technology is an investment in stronger communities.

Nonprofits interested in Mission Possible 2025 can learn more and apply today through March 7 at https://apparo.org/mission-possible.

About Apparo:

Apparo is a Charlotte-based 501(c)(3) organization that empowers nonprofits through technology and business process improvements and corporate volunteer partnerships that enhance capacity, amplify nonprofit missions, and create profound community impact. Learn more and get involved at https://apparo.org/.

