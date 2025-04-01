SAINT PAUL, Minn., April 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council (LSOHC) issued its annual Call for Funding Request from the Outdoor Heritage Fund. Approximately $150 million will be available for both metro and statewide grants to aid Minnesota habitat restoration, protection and enhancement.



Image caption: Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment Logo.

Requests are due to the LSOHC Friday, May 23, 2025 at 4 p.m. Programs approved by the Legislature can begin spending funds on July 1, 2026.

Since the Outdoor Heritage Fund’s creation in 2008, $1.8 billion in on-the-ground habitat programs has been allocated by the Minnesota legislature and over 1.3 million acres of Minnesota forests, prairies and wetlands have already been restored, protected and/or enhanced. The latest set of funding recommendations totaling $161 million is currently before the Minnesota legislature.

The process is competitive and open to all who wish to apply. “These monies have funded wildlife habitat projects in every corner of the state, both rural and urban,” said Mark Johnson, Executive Director. “If you have a potential project proposal but are unsure, contact us. LSOHC staff are always open to discussing ideas and answering questions. We are here to help.”

Proposal requirements and terms of funding are outlined in the Call for Funding Request.

To view details or learn more, visit: https://www.lsohc.mn.gov/.

For answers to specific questions, contact LSOHC Staff: https://www.lsohc.mn.gov/staff.

About Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council:

The Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council is composed of eight citizens and four legislators and makes annual recommendations to the Minnesota legislature for use of monies from the Outdoor Heritage Fund. The Outdoor Heritage Fund is one of four funds established because of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy amendment, passed by Minnesota voters in November of 2008. The amendment established a dedicated sales tax increase of three-eighths of 1%.

One-third of the dollars raised are deposited in the Outdoor Heritage Fund and expenditures must be used to restore, protect and enhance Minnesota’s wetlands, prairies, forests and habitat for fish, game and wildlife. Current LSOHC members are listed on the LSOHC website Members page: https://www.lsohc.mn.gov/Member/index.

MEDIA CONTACT:

(For Media Only)

Mark Johnson

Executive Director

mark.johnson@lsohc.mn.gov

651-296-6397

Image link for media: https://www.lsohc.mn.gov/legacy_logo_transparent.png

News Source: Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council