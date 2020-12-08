TORONTO, Ontario, Dec. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Retail expert Ms. April Sabral is a coach and entrepreneur with nearly three decades of excellence in global retail leadership among brands such as Starbucks, Apple, Gap, Banana republic and DAVIDsTEA; and is the founder of Retailu. With her extensive experience as an executive operational strategist and leader Sabral is now passing along her value and launching a leadership and mentorship portal to inspire leaders of companies to achieve great leadership success.

“I think the book and the portal are even more relevant in this COVID time. It has forced us to expand the way we think about leadership and communication. Resilience is the new superpower for leaders to be successful,” she says. April also founded retailu.ca, an online leadership development portal for store managers in 2019 that teaches retail core competencies in micro-size video courses but recognized the need to do more.

In the last year, the process of writing the positive effect inspired Sabral to launch http://www.aprilsabral.com/, which supports the book with live coaching sessions to inspire senior leaders. The book is an overview of her journey through the ranks of retail while sharing her leadership philosophy, which is proven in her success. This is a must read for retail leaders as she shares in depth her personal journey and lessons learned that are relevant now more than ever.

On her portal, Sabral answers questions on how to build a strong team: how to create open communication with employees, empower leaders, create inclusive cultures; how to overcome obstacles, and build resilience – this targets professionals looking for coaching advice; and seminars to stimulate and inspire thought process on their business and their teams.

The enrollment cost is very affordable. “At launch, I am giving lifetime subscription for only $12, this sounds too good to be true, however, as the membership and content grows so will the price, but for now, I feel it’s necessary to support leaders through this trying time,” says Sabral.

Her main goal is to be a positive thought leader and influencer in the retail business and assist leaders navigate these challenging new times. She also wants to change the learning and development space, creating affordable resources. “Leadership development should not be a luxury, and unattainable, everyone is worthy of learning,” she adds.

April’s latest portal is for mid to senior women business leaders. Women can sign up for an annual membership, be inspired and focus on personal development. It focuses on building a simple concept that leaders must be chief inspiration officers before anything else. Sabral teaches and coaches live sessions and online resources and builds a global community of women business leaders. Sharing her knowledge is relevant.

An acclaimed speaker, Sabral has shared her leadership message in many settings, including universities, conferences, and corporate training, Ms. Sabral holds credentials from the John C. Maxwell Team and a member of the World Association of Business Coaches. She strives to create value and positivity for the people and organizations in every space she enters. Ms. Sabral is the author of “The Positive Effect: A Retail Leader’s Guide to Changing the World” (ISBN: 979-8639638503) and aspires in the future to continue changing lives through professional training in the retail and non-profit sectors.

Retailu was founded by Sabral in 2019 when she couldn’t find affordable, relevant leadership training for her team. Retailu provides off the shelf quality leadership training for field leaders at a fraction of the cost of other training programs. After developing leaders for nearly three decades, she thought there had to be a better way. Retailu is a subscription license model with over 25 retail core competencies courses geared to improve managers’ skills to drive their business.

