Two of the biggest challenges mortgage lenders and servicers face in generating new originations are:

Low borrower conversion rates with generic, non-personalized “rates-as-low-as” marketing

The inability to market directly depository customers and brand new prospects who do not already hold a mortgage

OneLink solves both problems by turning any touchpoint, from emails and websites to servicing communications, into a seamless gateway to Ardley Navigator. Borrowers see real mortgage offers with real pricing, based on their individual data and the lender’s actual loan programs, in seconds.

“OneLink allows lenders and servicers to capture exponentially more of the warm, ready-to-transact borrowers already in their ecosystems — from depository clients to brand-new prospects,” said Nathan Den Herder, CEO of Ardley. “It delivers a white-labeled, universal experience that meets every borrower where they are, shows them what’s possible based on their real parameters, and drives higher conversions as a result.”

What differentiates these offers from those of most other lenders is: they are based on real-time pricing for the exact loan programs offered by the lender, and matched to the borrower’s and property’s specific parameters.

The OneLink borrower experience starts with a simple link. Ardley Intelligence authenticates borrower identity and context in real time, evaluates eligibility, and delivers personalized loan offers with accurate, live pricing. Borrowers can then apply directly or be routed to the lender’s preferred loan officer or digital application flow.

“OneLink fits seamlessly into the channels lenders already use — email, servicer communications, lender websites — without adding complexity,” added Den Herder. “It’s invisible to the lender, until they see the spike in applications.”

OneLink is available now as part of the Ardley platform.

About Ardley Technologies, Inc.

Ardley is the industry leader in borrower-level eligibility intelligence, monitoring more than 5 million borrowers every day. The platform has generated over 50,000 automated applications, delivering lenders an average 8x return on investment. By bridging the gap between market signals and true borrower readiness, Ardley helps lenders maximize retention, increase marketing ROI, and deliver a seamless, trustworthy experience for homeowners. https://www.ardley.com/

