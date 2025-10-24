RESTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ardley, a leading provider of mortgage portfolio analytics and borrower engagement solutions, today announced a strategic service offering to support clients of Cenlar, the nation’s leading mortgage subservicer. This collaboration introduces an Ardley recapture and refinance intelligence platform for Cenlar’s clients.



“Working with Ardley offers a solution that solves a big challenge for our clients…retaining the customers in a rapidly changing interest rate environment. That’s something they can’t get anywhere else,” said Andrew Pohlmann, SVP Business Develop at Cenlar. “As the nation’s leading subservicer, that’s a big part of our success model: offering services and benefits that our clients can’t get elsewhere. We’re thrilled to facilitate this opportunity with Ardley.”

Through this service offering, Cenlar clients now have access to Ardley Intelligence, the technology platform that can parse entire portfolios, match each borrower against the lender’s unique loan programs and real time pricing, and identify qualified borrowers based on the borrower’s specific financial criteria. The result is a list of all qualified borrowers in the company’s portfolio, matched to the specific loan programs for which they qualify, along with the financial benefit of each — in just minutes.

Ardley then delivers the information to each consumer in an actionable, easy to understand format, enabling Cenlar clients to:

Identify refinance and recapture opportunities with greater accuracy, faster

Understand borrower behavior in real time

Equip their sales and marketing teams to engage consumers and retain mortgage borrowers more effectively

“Cenlar became a market leader by going above and beyond to solve their clients’ most costly challenges, opening up new ways to increase revenue, and elevating customer service,” said Nathan Den Herder, CEO of Ardley. “We’re excited to aid Cenlar’s quest to continually improve the services available to its clients by providing them with one more industry-leading differentiator.”

About Ardley Technologies, Inc.

Ardley is an enterprise-class software platform that removes friction for mortgage servicers, originators, and borrowers. Other Ardley services include Ardley Advantage, which identifies, structures, and delivers loan offers directly to borrowers via Navigator (borrower-driven loans) and Autopilot (automated underwriting). Its broad portfolio leverages AI-powered forecasting and engagement tools to help lenders capture opportunities across all rate cycles. For more information, please visit https://ardley.com/.

About Cenlar FSB

Cenlar is the industry’s premier mortgage subservicer and a federally chartered commercial bank, trusted to manage millions of loans across all 50 states and U.S. territories. Serving a diverse portfolio of banks, credit unions, and mortgage bankers, we deliver a homeowner experience rooted in care, innovation, and excellence. As an extension of our clients’ businesses, we simplify the complexities of mortgage servicing through expert teams, pioneering AI-driven solutions, and flexible, high-quality processes.

Leveraging deep mortgage expertise and banking capabilities, Cenlar offers value-added programs to support our clients, with scalable liquidity solutions that include a home equity loan purchase program. Headquartered in Ewing, NJ, with employees nationwide, Cenlar is industry-rated and regularly audited by independent third parties.

