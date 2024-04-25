NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., April 25, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, the leading provider of direct-source income and employment data, is a winner of the 22nd annual American Business Awards®. The company received a Silver Stevie® in the mid-sized Financial Services Company of the Year category in recognition of its innovative approach to automating income and employment verifications.



Argyle saves financial services providers time and money by providing them secure access to real-time income and employment data—straight from the source. Businesses that use Argyle to open accounts for depositors and qualify applicants for home, auto, and personal loans can verify income and employment faster, more reliably and at 60–80% less cost.

“[Argyle’s] achievements since the beginning of 2022 underscore a rapid and substantial impact on the industry,” noted one contest judge. “Their ability to provide direct-source data with higher accuracy and at a fraction of the cost not only sets a new standard for verification processes but also represents a significant advancement in financial services technology.”

“In the last 18 months, Argyle has increased our data coverage to 90% of the U.S. workforce, allowing us to successfully verify income and employment almost twice as often as the competition while saving companies an average of 80% on total verification costs,” said Argyle CEO Shmulik Fishman. “The implications for our customers are powerful, and we are grateful to the judges of this year’s American Business Awards for understanding and recognizing the significance of Argyle’s impact.”

The American Business Awards are the United States’ premier business awards program. Each year, the program receives thousands of entries from companies of all kinds: public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners from more than 3,700 nominees. For a full list of winners, visit https://stevieawards.com/ABA.

About Argyle:

Founded in 2018, Argyle is backed by top investors, including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr and Rockefeller Asset Management. Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source access to real-time income and employment data. With Argyle, companies automate critical workflows—including income and employment verifications, deposit switches, wage advances and loan repayments—so they can build better, more efficient processes, reduce risk and scale their business. Argyle largely serves the mortgage, background check, personal lending and banking industries as well as the gig economy.

For more information on Argyle’s industry-leading platform, please visit https://argyle.com/.

