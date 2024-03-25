NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., March 25, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, a platform providing automated income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, is a 2024 recipient of the PROGRESS in Lending Association’s 2024 Innovations Award honoring the most innovative companies in the U.S. mortgage industry. Argyle was recognized for its revolutionary approach to verification of income and employment (VOIE) that delivers meaningful cost savings for lenders and a superior experience for customers.



Argyle delivers secure access to direct-source income and employment data in real time. Its coverage of the US workforce, which includes gig economy workers and 99% of the Fortune 1000, is superior to the three largest credit bureaus and boasts the highest conversion rates in the market.

As the the first provider of consumer-permissioned income and employment data to be named an authorized Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) Validation Service report supplier by Fannie Mae, Argyle empowers lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, verify income and employment and qualify for Day 1 Certainty®—all at 60-80% less cost. In addition, Argyle seamlessly integrates with leading loan origination systems (LOS) and point-of-sale (POS) platforms such as ICE’s Encompass, the Empower® LOS from Dark Matter Technologies, and the nCino Mortgage Suite.

“This recognition speaks to the impact Argyle is having on the mortgage industry,” said Argyle CEO Shmulik Fishman. “It’s a relief for lenders to get accurate, complete reporting quickly, so their loan teams can make decisions efficiently and focus their time on providing great customer experiences instead of number-hunting.”

Now in its 14th year, PROGRESS in Lending’s Innovations Award program recognized 30 companies for their contributions to innovation in mortgage lending in 2024. After scoring applicants on a weighted scale, judges selected winners based on their industry significance, originality and positive impact on lending efficiency. To view the complete list of winners, visit https://mymortgagemindset.com/the-2024-innovations-award-winners-are/

About Argyle:

Founded in 2018, Argyle is backed by top investors, including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr, and Rockefeller Asset Management. Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source access to real-time income and employment data. With Argyle, companies automate critical workflows—including income and employment verifications, deposit switches, wage advances and loan repayments—so they can build better, more efficient processes, reduce risk and scale their business. Argyle largely serves the mortgage, background check, personal lending and banking industries as well as the gig economy.

For more information on Argyle’s industry-leading platform, please visit https://argyle.com/.

