ATLANTA, Ga., May 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Atlanta Face & Body announces new safety protocols during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a medical office and accredited ambulatory surgery facility, the Atlanta-based practice has always been held to a high level of cleanliness and sterility. But just like countless other businesses across the country, the practice has had to adapt to a new wave of precautionary measures to ensure it’s the utmost safe environment for patients as well as staff.



When patients arrive for their appointment, the first thing they’ll notice is a new station set up in the reception area. There, the practice will supply masks, gloves, and a brief symptom questionnaire for all patients to fill out. A member of the staff will then take a temperature reading of the patient with a no-touch infrared thermometer.

Each member of the staff, who will also be wearing gloves and a mask, will have their temperatures checked daily before interacting with patients. In addition, the staff will be wearing scrubs that will be changed each day and thoroughly washed before being worn again. To take things a step further, every treatment room and common area at the practice will be sanitized at the beginning of each day and immediately following each patient interaction.

And the practice has no shortage of sanitizer to go around. Patients will also notice this abundance of hand sanitizer throughout the office, with at least one sanitizing stating in every room.

Dr. Elizabeth Whitaker, proprietor of the practice, emphasized that appointments are being spaced out to ensure proper social distancing at any given time, and if patients have to wait for any reason, they can remain in their cars and be notified as soon as a treatment room is available.

Whitaker reiterated that, all of these new measures, though different than what her staff and patients are used to, are to make sure everyone stays safe and well during the outbreak.

“We love our patients and are so happy to be a part of their lives again, no matter how different things are right now,” Whitaker said.

For more information on Atlanta Face & Body’s safety procedures, call (678) 888-3223.

Learn more at: https://www.atlantafaceandbody.com/

News Source: Atlanta Face and Body