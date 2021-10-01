ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Atlanta facial plastic surgeon Elizabeth Whitaker, M.D., F.A.C.S., of Atlanta Face & Body, has recently been selected as one of Castle Connolly’s Exceptional Women in Medicine for 2021. This distinction is based on outstanding accomplishments and dedication to the field of medicine and specifically recognizes women who contribute to the advancement of healthcare through clinical care, research, community service, education, and leadership.



PHOTO CAPTION: Elizabeth Whitaker, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Whitaker’s extensive career in surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation has even earned her the nickname of “Queen of Faces” from many of her patients. She said this recent honor of being recognized in such a distinguished category is an acknowledgement for which she is truly appreciative.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be recognized as one of Castle Connolly’s Exceptional Women in Medicine,” Dr. Whitaker said. “While improving the quality of life for my patients by helping them achieve their aesthetic goals will forever be my objective, it’s always a delight to be acknowledged in such a way, and alongside other esteemed colleagues in their respective fields.”

Recipients are recognized annually based on peer nominations and acknowledgement of outstanding accomplishments and dedication to the field of medicine. Each woman will be featured in a publicized list, which will include information about the doctor, their accepted insurance, medical facility affiliations, training, and specifics on expertise in each of their profiles.

For Dr. Whitaker, this distinction simply furthers her belief that her career path was somehow ‘meant to be.’

“I realized that it was a calling rather than a choice,” she said. “I wanted to help people in a very direct, personal way that utilized my talents. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

Dr. Whitaker is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon who has performed more than 5,000 facelifts. She is widely sought out for her vast anti-aging surgical expertise, employing the latest advancements in surgical facial rejuvenation. Dr. Whitaker established Atlanta Face & Body to be a premier medical aesthetics practice and state-of-the-art AAAHC accredited surgery center to meet a wide range of aesthetic desires for every patient in her care.

Visit https://www.atlantafaceandbody.com/ for more information.

Atlanta Face & Body is located at 3200 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Suite 205 in Vinings.

News Source: Atlanta Face and Body