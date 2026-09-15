BATON ROUGE, La. and VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 15, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC (Atlantic Bay) today announced the opening of its first Louisiana branch in Baton Rouge, extending its’ presence across the South and giving Louisiana homebuyers access to a wide range of mortgage options, local expertise, and the technology and resources of an established lender.



Image caption: Atlantic Bay’s Lindsay Barbera, CMB, (left) and Christopher Brown (right).

Lindsay Barbera, CMB, AMP, CMS, will lead Atlantic Bay’s Louisiana team as Area Sales Manager. A Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, Barbera has spent more than 20 years in Louisiana’s mortgage industry, cultivating relationships across the state’s business and housing communities throughout a career spanning servicing, operations, product development, and sales. She will report to Atlantic Bay’s EVP and Southern Regional Manager, Christopher Brown.

“Growing in Louisiana isn’t about showing up with a playbook. It’s about understanding the people, earning trust and being part of the community,” said Barbera. “Atlantic Bay brings an incredible culture and support system that gives our team more ways to serve homebuyers and industry partners. Put that together with a team that understands Louisiana, and I think we have a strong foundation for long-term success.”

“Louisiana is a natural next step in Atlantic Bay’s growth across the South,” shared Brown. “We want our Mortgage Bankers to have the infrastructure and resources to compete at a high level without losing the local relationships and personal approach that have made them successful in the first place. Lindsay knows this market, knows its people and knows what it takes to grow here.”

Founded in Virginia Beach in 1996, Atlantic Bay has grown from a four-person startup to an award-winning, multi-state mortgage lender with more than 100 branches, 600-plus employees and a footprint that now stretches across much of the South, including Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Louisiana. The Louisiana expansion comes amid continued momentum across the region, where Atlantic Bay has added 12 new team members since July, including Justin Atterberry, who leads the company’s growth efforts in Texas.

Atlantic Bay is seeking experienced Mortgage Bankers who want strong operational and marketing support while continuing to build on the relationships and reputation they have established in their markets. Learn more at https://www.joinatlanticbay.com/.

About Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC is a privately held, full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Atlantic Bay offers a wide range of residential mortgage products, including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and jumbo loans, serving homebuyers and homeowners across multiple states. Known for its customer-first culture and commitment to service excellence, Atlantic Bay combines local lending expertise with innovative technology to deliver a personalized mortgage experience. The company is consistently recognized as a top workplace and is deeply committed to giving back to the communities it serves through charitable initiatives and partnerships. To learn more, visit https://www.atlanticbay.com/.

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group L.L.C. NMLS #72043 (nmlsconsumeraccess.org) provides Equal Employment Opportunities and is an Equal Opportunity Lender located at 600 Lynnhaven Parkway Suite 100 Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23452.

Tags: @AtlanticBay #mortgage

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

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Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group

(678) 622-6229

News Source: Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC