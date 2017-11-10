PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Brian O. Sutter of Southwest Florida-based All Injuries Law Firm, has been named a 2017 Silver “Client Champion.” Attorneys who have been recognized as a Client Champion, are chosen for maintaining the highest degree of client satisfaction.



Only attorneys that have receive a significant quantity of high-rated positive client reviews are considered eligible for a Client Champion Award. Additionally, the client reviews must have been received within the past year, and the review must be at least four out of five or higher to qualify.

By restricting the time period of the eligible client reviews, it ensures the feedback is up to date, and is an accurate reflection of the attorney’s performance. Attorneys who have been designated as a Client Champion by Martindale-Hubble, have demonstrated a commitment to providing the highest quality service and have a highest ethical standards.

Attorney Brian O Sutter had this to say about the award: “Having so many of our clients take the time to post a positive review for our firm is truly an honor. All of us at All Injuries Law Firm fully understand the immense burden being seriously injured in an auto accident can have on a family, and we work very hard every day to win justice for our clients. I am proud of our team and want to thank each and every client for sharing their experiences.”

About Attorney Brian O. Sutter:

Attorney Brian Sutter practices personal injury, wrongful death, automobile accidents, workers’ compensation and Social Security Disability law from his office in Port Charlotte, Florida.

He is a member of the Charlotte County Bar Association, the Lee County Bar Association, the Litigation Section of the Florida Bar, the American Bar Association, the Florida Bar Association, the Florida Justice Association, the American Justice Association and the Workplace Injury Litigation Group. As a board member of the Florida Workers’ Advocates, he has actively lobbied on behalf of injured workers for several years and has served as its president.

He has been Board Certified in Florida Workers’ Compensation since 1990 and re-certified in 1995, 2000, 2005 and 2010. He is a member of the Executive Council of the Workers’ Compensation section of the Florida Bar Association. He enjoys an AV® rating, the highest possible from Martindale-Hubbell®.

Learn more: http://www.allinjurieslawfirm.com/.

All Injuries Law Firm

941-625-4878

2340 Tamiami Trail,

Port Charlotte, FL 33952.

News Source: All Injuries Law Firm