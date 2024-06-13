ORLANDO, Fla., June 13, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Board Certified Workers’ Compensation Attorney Bryan Greenberg of All Injuries Law Firm has given a presentation on litigation strategies during the Florida Workers’ Advocates 34th Annual Educational Conference.



Image caption: Attorney Bryan Greenberg Speaking On Litigation Strategy at FWA Annual Educational Conference In Orlando Florida.

Held at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, by the Florida Workers’ Advocates, a group of over 300 workers rights attorneys, this year’s event is the 34th Annual Educational Conference and drew top workers’ compensation lawyers and professionals from around the state. The conference is one of the most important events for attorneys who represent injured workers during 2024 and has offered an important opportunity for practicing workers’ compensation lawyers to earn over a dozen Continuing Legal Education or CLE Credits.

Every practicing attorney in Florida is required by the Florida Bar Association to earn additional CLE credits each year in an effort to ensure that the Florida legal system maintains excellence and effectiveness, the annual Florida Workers’ Advocates conference is particularly beneficial as a resource for attorneys who represent worker’s rights.

Titled “Case Law Deep Dive Strategy,” Mr. Greenberg lectured attendees on advanced litigation strategies to effectively represent injured workers to help obtain benefits and ultimately obtain a better settlement through mediation if that is the goal. Board-Certified in Workers Compensation by the Florida Bar Association since 2021, Attorney Greenberg spoke as part of a panel which included 2 other experienced workers comp attorneys, Holley Akers, and Marko Crespo.

Attorney Bryan Greenberg offered this comment about the event, “While many people are aware that workers rights are protected by law in Florida, they may not be aware of just how often they can be taken advantage of by employers acting in bad faith when things go wrong. It often falls on the shoulders of a workers compensation lawyer to bring justice to injured workers and their families, and organizations like the Florida Workers’ Advocates help protect workers rights by helping to keep our legal system both effective and ethical through holding important events like this.”

About Attorney Bryan Greenberg

Representing clients for Workers’ Compensation, Mr. Greenberg has been board-certified in Workers Compensation by the Florida Bar Association since 2021. A Florida Native, Mr. Greenberg has been helping injured clients in Southwest Florida and across the state at All Injuries Law Firm located in Port Charlotte on Florida’s Gulf Coast since 2017. Mr. Greenberg earned his legal degree with honors from Stetson University’s College of Law in St. Petersburg.

