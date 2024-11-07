Author Gail Taylor Launches Transformational Book 'Curveballs' with an Original Soundtrack

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 7, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Canadian songwriter, keynote speaker, entrepreneur, and author Gail Taylor is excited to announce the release of her new book, “Curveballs: Unlocking Your Potential Through Personal Growth and Inspirational Music” (ISBN: 978-1779622013), released November 1, 2024 through Tellwell Publishing. This unique personal-growth book combines life-changing strategies with music, creating an interactive experience that encourages readers to embrace their authentic selves and unlock their full potential.



Image caption: Cover, “Curveballs: Unlocking Your Potential Through Personal Growth and Inspirational Music.”

“Curveballs” is an inspiring journey through transformation and resilience, offering readers a powerful toolkit for overcoming adversity and achieving their dreams. Drawing on 40 years of studying personal growth and peak performance, Gail Taylor shares personal stories of hardship – including battling addiction, overcoming suicidal thoughts, and dropping out of high school. With grit and determination, she became a self-made millionaire with multiple degrees and a thriving career in finance. In her 60s, Gail reinvented herself yet again, stepping into new roles as a songwriter, keynote speaker, and now, an author.

“My hope is that ‘Curveballs’ is more than just a book; it has potential to be a life-changing experience,” says Taylor. “Each chapter begins with a personal story of adversity and how I used specific tools to grow stronger. What sets this book apart is that every chapter ends with an original song I wrote, inspired by the story. The music is accessible through a QR code, allowing readers to experience the emotions and lessons of each chapter in a deeper way.”

Book Highlights:

“Curveballs” offers readers a blueprint for embracing authenticity, living with purpose, and unlocking their potential through personal growth. Each chapter provides actionable strategies for resilience, healing, and personal transformation, all anchored by Taylor’s inspiring life stories. The book integrates cutting-edge technology and music interaction – allowing readers to access original songs via QR codes. Gail’s songwriting reflects her deep belief that music has the power to transform and positively impact both individuals and communities.

About the Author:

Gail Taylor has spent decades inspiring others to take control of their lives and fulfill their potential. She has become a sought-after podcast guest, sharing her insights on personal growth, resilience, and peak performance. Her expertise in both finance and personal development has led to a fulfilling career, and now, through “Curveballs,” Gail hopes to inspire even more people on their personal growth journeys.

For more information about the book and to access Gail Taylor’s original soundtrack, visit Gail Taylor Music – https://www.gailtaylormusic.com/.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Gail Taylor

Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca

Buy Link: https://a.co/d/aVkWJ9b

Genre: Self-Help/Motivation

Released: November 2024

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779622013

Publisher: Tellwell ( https://tellwell.ca/ )

News Source: Tellwell Publishing