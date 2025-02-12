VANCOUVER, B.C., Canada, Feb. 12, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leadership coach and workplace performance consultant Laura Dowling releases her new book, “The Everyday Leader: Inner Mastery, Outer Impact” (ISBN: 978-1779623645; Tellwell Talent), an insightful guide that redefines leadership as an accessible and essential practice for individuals at every level. Recently recognized as an Amazon #1 Hot New Release in Career Guides, “The Everyday Leader” has also earned an IndieReader Approved designation for its well-crafted, engaging approach to leadership development.



Image caption: “The Everyday Leader” by Laura Dowling.

A globally recognized transformational leadership coach, Dowling has worked with Olympians, business leaders, and students, bringing energy and passion to her work in leadership development. Drawing from her vast international experiences – including living in Southern Africa, a background in high-performance sports, and consulting for organizations worldwide -Dowling blends academic research, personal narratives, and practical exercises into a compelling roadmap for leadership success.

“Leadership is not just for the person next to you; it’s also within and applicable to the different ecosystems you belong to,” says Dowling. “Leadership is a practice we all participate in.”

IndieReader praises “The Everyday Leader” for its unique approach, stating, “Laura Dowling’s extensive global experience and engaging, conversational style elevate The Everyday Leader from a typical leadership manual to an invaluable resource for developing authentic leadership strategies at any stage and in any field.” The review highlights Dowling’s ability to transform abstract concepts into actionable steps, incorporating thought-provoking reflection questions and real-life examples that illustrate leadership in action.

Leadership experts also endorse “The Everyday Leader”:

“A must-read for leaders at every level who seek to empower themselves and others in today’s complex world.” – Marshall Goldsmith , Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach and New York Times bestselling author.

, Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach and New York Times bestselling author. “Laura Dowling weaves vivid stories and practical tools to illuminate the way for each of us to tap into our human potential, make a positive impact, and practice self-care.” – Adel Gamar , CEO, Gamar Leadership Group Ltd.

, CEO, Gamar Leadership Group Ltd. “This book unites head and heart, reflection and action.” – Michelle Louis, Founder, The Leading Mind LLC.

Through a structured framework – “From ME,” “To WE,” and “To US” – Dowling guides readers through a self-discovery process that fosters leadership rooted in self-awareness, collaboration, and societal impact. The book also integrates insights from established psychological and organizational research, reinforcing the notion that “self-knowledge is the master key to personal and professional success.”

Dowling’s inspiring storytelling, from summiting Mount Kilimanjaro to working with vulnerable communities, brings the book’s leadership principles to life, demonstrating that authentic leadership is about courage, compassion, and intentional action.

“The Everyday Leader” is available now on Amazon – https://a.co/d/0pDNs9r.

For more information about Laura Dowling and her work, visit https://ldperformanceconsulting.com/.

About Laura Dowling:

Laura Dowling is a globally recognized transformational leadership coach and workplace performance consultant. As the founder of LD Performance Consulting, she provides customized leadership development solutions for corporate, private, and public sectors worldwide. With an extensive background spanning sociology, psychology, and population health, Dowling’s work has empowered thousands of individuals and teams across industries.

