TORONTO, Ontario, Canada, April 10, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Author and licensed Naturopathic Doctor, Sarah Zadek, has released a comprehensive guide to fertility. The book is titled “It Takes Two… And A Uterus: The Ultimate Guide to Understanding and Enhancing your Fertility,” (ISBN: 978-0228884170; March 1, 2023) the book offers evidence-based guidance on improving the odds of a healthy pregnancy, whether naturally or with the help of advanced reproductive technologies such as IVF.



“It Takes Two… and a Uterus” is a witty and easy-to-follow guide that addresses key factors in fertility, including genetics, gut and vaginal microbiomes, diet, physical activity, sleep, stress, and exposure to environmental toxins. The book also helps readers understand the science behind fertility, troubleshoot “unexplained infertility,” PCOS, endometriosis, and the challenges of conceiving in your 30s and 40s.

Whether you’re trying to conceive naturally or with the help of reproductive technologies, there are things you can do to optimize your fertility. This book provides evidence-based guidance on how to do just that, no matter your gender, sexual orientation, or relationship status.

In “It Takes Two… and a Uterus,” readers will learn how to track ovulation, when to have sex or inseminate, and which supplements may help along the way. The book also offers practical tips on how to reduce stress and exposure to environmental toxins, both of which can impact fertility.

Dr. Zadek ND currently practices at Conceive Health at TRIO Fertility in Toronto, an integrative clinical model that supports collaboration between naturopaths and medical practitioners. Conceive Health is one of the exhibitors at The 2023 6th Annual Canadian Fertility Show which will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023. The event includes a robust lineup of speakers on a variety of topics supporting multiple areas of family planning. Dr. Sarah will be at the Conceive booth holding a giveaway with copies of the book as prizes.

“It Takes Two… and a Uterus” is now available for purchase in print and ebook formats on Amazon and other major book retailers.

For more information, please visit https://sarahzadekfertility.com/.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Dr. Sarah Zadek

Website: sarahzadekfertility.com

Contact: https://sarahzadekfertility.com/contact/

Buy Link: https://a.co/d/gG0ufsQ

Genre: Health & Wellness

Released: March 1, 2023

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 997-80228884170

Publisher: Tellwell ( https://www.tellwell.ca/ )

News Source: Dr. Sarah Zadek