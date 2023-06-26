LA JOLLA, Calif., June 26, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Children’s sing-along book author and vocalist Bridget Burton (pen name) known in her community as Barbara Burton Graf, just published her second children’s book “Annie Kai Lani Kai Lou: Maui’s Beloved Pup” (ISBN 978-0989562416; Softcover) this month. The illustrated book, designed for early readers, is captured in both a soft cover print, eBook (Kindle) and video/cartoon versions and includes upbeat Hawaiian music with steel guitar and ukulele and vocals by the author herself.



Image Caption: Illustrated Book Cover of “Annie Kai Lani Kai Lou: Maui’s Beloved Pup.”

The book follows the escapades of main character Annie Kai Lani Kai Lou inspired by the author’s own English Springer Spaniels she’s had in her life. “The books capture their rambunctious, fun and adventuresome spirits,” says Burton, “I love dogs and I love Hawaii, so creating these books is a natural expression for me.” Burton also quipped, “and of course, I love kids and singing… and kids love Annie!”

“This book honors the scenic beauty of the coastline, mountains and waterfalls in Maui, as only a pup could experience it!” continued Burton. Annie hikes on Haleakala, takes the Road to Hana via scooter, goes horseback riding, and shops Lahaina. For any family who has visited (or will visit) Maui, the book will provide some options for exploring the island through the eyes of this special pup.

Burton chose to publish the book in multiple formats and explained that it was important to give children a variety of ways to learn: Read the soft cover version and sing along with the verses; or listen to the music online while paging through the eBook. Kids can also watch the video version which features Annie moving around a designed map of Maui to the cities and points of interest in the song and animated cartoons with each of the eight verses. The music/lyrics are available online with and without page-turning prompts to help children learn to read faster.



Image Caption: Author and vocalist Bridget Burton with her two pups, Annie’s successors Scarlett Rose and Maverick.

With the first book, set in Kauai, Burton supported the Kauai Humane Society’s (KHS) adoption efforts by initiating campaigns and making donations. This newly published book is set in Maui and in tandem with the launch, Burton will be donating a percentage of the sales to the Maui Humane Society (MHS).

“We’re excited to get creative and continue to explore opportunities with them [MHS] to find ways to help boost their off-island adoption efforts like we did with KHS,” said Burton.

For further information, please visit https://www.anniekailani.com/.

Print and eBook versions are available for purchase exclusively on Amazon while the video/cartoon versions are available on both Amazon and the Annie website.

BOOK ONE: “Annie Kai Lani Kai Lou: Kauai’s Beloved Pup.” First Publication Hardback Print, eBook and Video Versions 2016. Softcover Publishing 2023 with Re-release of eBook and Video Version.

BOOK TWO: “Annie Kai Lani Kai Lou: Maui’s Beloved Pup.” Publishing June 26, 2023 in Softcover print, eBook and Video Version.

