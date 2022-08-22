LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Children’s sing-along book author and vocalist Bridget Burton will donate $5 from every book bundle sale to the Kauai Humane Society (KHS), starting August 22, 2022. A special “give back” page on the book’s website will keep track of purchases of “Annie Kai Lani Kai Lou: Kauai’s Beloved Pup” (ISBN: 978-0996216050) hard cover print and companion digital version bundle.



Image Caption: “Annie Kai Lani Kai Lou: Kauai’s Beloved Pup” Book Cover.

Twenty-five percent of sales through this special page will be donated to KHS through year-end in support of their pet adoption programs.

“I have enjoyed the years of connecting with this organization and being a dog lover all my life, it’s a pleasure to be able to give back through sales of the book,” said Burton. She added that, “When I learned about KHS’s off-island pet adoption programs, I felt that was the place that could make the most difference.”



PHOTO CAPTION: Adopted pet Kergen wearing bandana donated by Burton.

“Annie Kai Lani Kai Lou: Kauai’s Beloved Pup” is a children’s illustrated book set in Kauai and based on Bridget’s dog Annie, an English Springer Spaniel. It features Annie’s adventures throughout the island of Kauai as she canoes, ziplines, surfs, and even enjoys a luau with a Shih Tzu.

In its digital version children can read, or join Bridget who sings the verses, accompanied by Hawaiian steel guitar and ukulele.



PHOTO CAPTION: Kauai Humane Society Executive Director Nicole Crane and her pup Pavalov sporting bandana donated by Burton.

The Kauai Humane Society’s Executive Director Nicole Crane is delighted to accept these donations. “Our off-island adoption endeavor, Mission Mainland 2.0, recently came to an end with the successful adoption of 125 pets. We would like to continue that effort and the news of Burton’s ‘give back’ program will certainly help us do that.” With the costs on the rise for all aspects of their programs, this no-kill shelter with a high-population of pets is looking for ways to encourage and pay for off-island adoptions and reach as many people on the West Coast as possible.

In addition to the monetary donations, Burton is sending press releases to West Coast news outlets, posting on social media, and is donating Hawaiian bandanas for the next 100 pets adopted.

To purchase a book bundle to benefit KHS, readers can visit: https://www.anniekailani.com/KHS/.

To find out more about Mission Mainland 2.0, visit: https://kauaihumane.org/.

News Source: Barbara (Bridget) Burton