PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Oct. 17, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Agile, a groundbreaking fintech bringing mortgage lenders and broker-dealers onto a single electronic platform, is excited to announce that Baird, an international financial services firm, has joined Agile’s broker-dealer network. Agile clients already approved with Baird will automatically see them added as an option for individual and competitive trading, and clients interested in an introduction can contact Agile or work with their Baird representative for more information.



“Baird’s partnership with Agile allows us to provide our clients best in class service in a space where every basis point matters. Our mortgage professionals understand the risks mortgage lenders face in a variety of markets, and Agile provides an efficient and reliable tool our clients need to manage those risks. The increased flow we have seen through the Agile system has been crucial to our growth in this space and will continue to be for many years to come,” says Jason Walters, Managing Director of Baird.

Agile’s mission is to unlock the potential of an electronic marketplace and grow its network of lenders and broker-dealers to efficiently interact with the market and their counterparties.

Agile’s broker-dealer network now consists of 20 broker-dealers with access to a growing pool of mortgage lenders who trade TBAs. With easy electronic access to new clients and added volume, Agile’s electronic RFQ platform and MBS pool bidding provides MBS and all broker-dealers on the platform with increased trading partners and requests, heightened granularity and speed, and an excellent client experience.

About Baird:

Founded in 1919 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Baird’s financial advice and expertise has helped guide clients through changing market cycles and unexpected events across generations. Being privately held has enabled us to grow and manage our firm responsibly, from a position of enduring financial strength and with a long-term focus on the best interests of our clients, our associates and the communities we share. Today Baird serves the investment and financial planning needs of individuals, families, small businesses, foundations, schools and other public entities throughout the United States as well as corporations and institutional investors around the world. And, because we are employee-owned, our clients can trust that we all share a personal stake in the successes we strive to help them achieve.

Learn more: https://www.rwbaird.com/

About Agile:

The industry’s first MBS fintech, Agile brings together lenders and dealers of all sizes onto a single platform. Agile facilitates the exchange of TBA MBS by securing and automating communication between mortgage lenders and broker-dealers. Agile digitizes the historically phone-based process to an electronic platform which may improve profitability and efficiency, while reducing administrative errors. Through its competitive TBA RFQ digital platform, mortgage lenders gain access to national and regional broker-dealers previously inaccessible on digital platforms, while broker-dealers gain access to an ever-growing network of lenders. Based in Philadelphia, Agile Trading Technologies supports a national network of clients with a team of capital markets professionals who have deep trading experience at financial organizations of every size. Learn more: https://trade-agile.com/.

