ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 19, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bay Capital Mortgage Corporation has partnered with LenderLogix to launch LiteSpeed, a modern mortgage point-of-sale platform designed to make the loan process easier for borrowers and more efficient for loan officers.



Image caption: Bay Capital Mortgage Launches LiteSpeed to Make Origination Faster and Easier.

LiteSpeed integrates with Encompass® and gives borrowers a mobile-friendly experience to apply, upload documents, complete tasks and stay connected throughout the process. For loan officers, it helps streamline workflows and reduce repetitive administrative work.

“At Bay Capital, we don’t believe in adding technology just to say we have more technology,” said Tim Gough, CEO of Bay Capital Mortgage Corporation. “We want tools that actually make it easier for our loan officers to do business and create a better experience for their customers. LiteSpeed does that.”

The platform includes mobile applications, document and task management, electronic signatures, preapproval letter generation, upfront fee collection and AI-assisted workflow tools.

For Bay Capital, the launch is part of a larger effort to rethink the origination experience around what today’s loan officers and borrowers actually need.

“Loan officers shouldn’t spend their day fighting technology,” said Nick Thomas, President & Chief Production Officer of Bay Capital Mortgage Corporation. “Technology should remove friction, save time and help them have more conversations with customers and referral partners. That’s the standard we’re trying to build around.”

“Bay Capital has been very intentional about the technology and resources it provides its team, and we’re excited to welcome them to LenderLogix,” said Patrick O’Brien, CEO of LenderLogix. “LiteSpeed is built to provide a more connected borrower experience without creating another disconnected system for loan teams to manage.”

ABOUT BAY CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION

Bay Capital Mortgage Corporation is a full-service mortgage banker headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland. Founded in 1994, Bay Capital serves homebuyers, real estate professionals, and builders across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, offering a range of residential mortgage products and a strong focus on purchase business, operational execution, and technology-enabled lending. NMLS #39610.

For more information, visit https://www.baycapitalmortgage.com/index.html.

ABOUT LENDERLOGIX

LenderLogix is a mortgage technology company focused on building modern tools for lenders. Its products include LiteSpeed as well as solutions for preapproval letters, payments, borrower communications, and other mortgage workflows.

For more information, visit https://lenderlogix.com/.

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Noah Hulbirt

LenderLogix

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News Source: LenderLogix