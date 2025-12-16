BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and brokers, today announced LiteSpeed eSign, a fully native eSignature experience built into the LiteSpeed point of sale (POS) platform. Serving both sides of the mortgage process, LiteSpeed eSign enables lenders to tag and request documents for electronic signatures directly in Encompass without the need to switch platforms.



LiteSpeed eSign enables borrowers to sign documents directly within their LiteSpeed dashboard with a mobile-ready tap-to-sign workflow that helps improve completion rates and reduce manual follow-up tasks. To ensure security, borrowers authenticate using mobile or email two-factor authentication when opening signature requests from their LiteSpeed dashboard. Signed disclosures are automatically added to the loan’s Encompass eFolder with a full audit trail.

Processors can tag documents directly in the Encompass® eFolder for signature without downloading files, creating third-party signing “envelopes” or switching platforms. LiteSpeed’s eSign tool also streamlines outbound signature requests for third-parties like gift donors, Realtors and other non-borrowers. Loan teams select the documents in Encompass, tag the signature, initial, and date fields, and send the request. LiteSpeed automatically adds the document to the borrower portal and generates borrower signing tasks. Completed documents are then returned to the eFolder, complete with timestamps, IP addresses and a tamper-evident hash.

“Borrowers shouldn’t have to leave the application, nor lenders leave the LOS, just to sign documents,” said Patrick O’Brien, CEO and co-founder of LenderLogix. “LiteSpeed eSign delivers eSignatures within the mortgage workflow to avoid disruptions. It’s a zero-detour experience that reduces friction for borrowers, simplifies the work for loan teams and keeps the signature process connected to the Encompass eFolder from start to finish.”

About LenderLogix

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software to meet the needs of today’s mortgage lenders. The company’s suite of products addresses the speed at which today’s real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://lenderlogix.com/.

