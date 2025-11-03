DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Benchmark Mortgage, a full-service mortgage lender and broker based in Dallas, has added mortgage marketing professional Clay McMurray as chief marketing officer. McMurray will help Benchmark Mortgage grow its national brand to new heights, bringing the company’s story to life with the goal of helping as many homeowners as possible while attracting top mortgage originators. He brings extensive mortgage industry experience, having led and expanded other national brands.



Image caption: Benchmark Mortgage Chief Marketing Officer Clay McMurray.

McMurray previously served as vice president of marketing at ValuTrac Software, where he transformed the company’s brand identity through visual and content strategies. He also served as chief marketing and brand officer at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., where he expanded the company’s national brand recognition and supported its growth to a top 10 national lender.

At Benchmark Mortgage, McMurray will lead the company’s marketing initiatives as it introduces innovative mortgage strategies and marketing technology. He will also support its national events such as the annual Boot’n & Shoot’n fundraiser.

“Hiring Clay as our new chief marketing officer is a strategic decision,” said Stewart Hunter, founder and CEO of Benchmark Mortgage. “Innovation and transparency are more than ideals in our always evolving mortgage landscape — they’re necessities. Clay delivers a forward-thinking approach plus a deep understanding of how trust, technology and brand integrity drive long-term growth.”

“Clay’s vision will help us further strengthen our connection with our borrowing families, empower our partners and continue shaping a company that leads through clarity, creativity, community and purpose,” said Jim McMahan, president of Benchmark Mortgage. “Clay understands that marketing is about more than messaging — it’s about building trust. His leadership will help us continue to elevate how we serve our clients, support our team and show up in the communities where we live and work.”

“Benchmark is a built on strong values, outstanding leadership, and a genuine commitment to serving others, especially our nation’s veterans,” said Clay McMurray. “Benchmark has a powerful story and an even brighter future, and I’m thrilled to help bring that story to life in a bigger, bolder way.”

About Benchmark Mortgage

Founded in 1999, Benchmark Mortgage is a nationally recognized brand offering a wide range of mortgage products with a focus on serving veterans and first responders. The company has built a dynamic lending community by focusing on integrity and relationships. The power of creativity and innovation sets Benchmark apart from its competitors. Learn more: https://benchmark.us/

