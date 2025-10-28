DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Benchmark Mortgage, a full-service mortgage lender and broker based in Dallas, has named Denise Donoghue, also known as “The Mortgage Nerd,” as its 2025 Blue Jacket winner.



Image caption: 2025 Blue Jacket winner Denise Donoghue.

The prestigious award is given annually by Benchmark Mortgage, a community of expert mortgage consultants in more than 80 branches nationwide, to members who embody the company’s core values and demonstrate excellence in business execution.

Based in Lewisville, Texas, Donoghue is a nationally recognized mortgage advisor known for her client-first approach and dedication to financial education. A top 1% producer in the U.S., she began her career in financial services in 2006 before shifting her focus to mortgage lending to help families build long-term wealth through homeownership. Branded as “The Mortgage Nerd,” Donoghue has built a reputation for simplifying complex loan options, creating personalized strategies and empowering clients to make confident financial decisions.

“The Blue Jacket is Benchmark’s highest honor,” said Stewart Hunter, founder and CEO of Benchmark Mortgage. “It was inspired by the Masters’ Green Jacket and represents the pinnacle of recognition within our organization. Those who earn it play for it every day. It’s not about one moment — it’s about consistently showing up as your best for your family, your team, your clients and your community.”

“Denise epitomizes our core values in everything she does,” said Marty Preston, president of retail lending. “During her three years at Benchmark, she has demonstrated unwavering resolve to prioritize relationships. She has left a significant imprint on each department and every teammate.”

“Denise does so much more than loans,” Preston added. “She manages an incredibly successful branch, leads a billion-dollar division, has built a successful and revolutionary coaching company, and is growing her brand all over the country. We are incredibly proud to name her the 15th recipient of Benchmark Mortgage’s coveted Blue Jacket Award.”

About Benchmark Mortgage

Founded in 1999, Benchmark Mortgage is a nationally recognized brand offering a wide range of mortgage products with a focus on serving veterans and first responders. The company has built a dynamic lending community by focusing on integrity and relationships. The power of creativity and innovation sets Benchmark apart from its competitors. Learn more: https://benchmark.us/

