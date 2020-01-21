DANVILLE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Greater East Bay financial planning firm Best Financial Life announces the launch of the Deliberate Money Moves podcast. Deliberate Money Moves was developed as a new avenue to educate clients and prospects on a wide variety of money and financial wellness topics so they can discover how to make better, more beneficial decisions when it comes to their financial landscape.



“I’m always amazed by how many people I talk to, or meet with, who only experience financial planning that comes from optimizing singular strategies or revolve around a certain product,” says founder and principal Joe Morgan. “This is just a tweak on your overall financial situation and nothing more. Instead, everyone should be seeking vast improvement that can be implemented and maintained across a lifetime, helping you hit all the goals you want in life.

“I’m honored for the opportunity to bring thought-provoking discussions to the airwaves in an approachable and easy-to-consume manner that will make you want to take action so you can truly live your best financial life.”

Upcoming Deliberate Money Moves Episodes Include:

Podcast Episode #01: Finding Financial Fulfillment

Podcast Episode #02: What Do You Value?

Podcast Episode #03: Net Worth

Podcast Episode #04: The Truth About Your Income

Podcast Episode #05: No Budgets for Old Dogs

Podcast Episode #06: Optimism Is the Only Realism



Each episode will run about 10-15 minutes long, and the show will run bimonthly after our initial six-episode launch. Deliberate Money Moves is now available to listen to on Apple Podcasts and https://bestfinlife.com/podcast/.

About Joe Morgan:

Joe’s work has been published in the Wall Street Journal, and in the local monthly Blackhawk Living Magazine. Joe is a recognized keynote speaker of the MedTech Conference and presenter on financial clarity. He is a member of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA), the XY Planning Network, and the San Ramon Valley Rotary and is a graduate of Leadership San Ramon Valley. Joe is also associated with the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce, Danville Area Chamber of Commerce, CFA Institute, and the CFP Board.

About Deliberate Money Moves:

What financial situation or environment is challenging you right now? If you don’t quite have the answer or don’t want to say it out loud just yet, that’s okay. I do, however, urge you to start at episode one and hit play. Together we will navigate and translate your financial state so you can take purposeful action with your money based on your specific needs. We will uncover your true values and motivations to develop clear goals that will ultimately help you move forward, and guide you, eliminating any unnecessary anxiety. It’s time to find a quiet spot, take a deep breath, grab a pen and a piece of paper, and join me, your thinking partner. Because together, we will point you in a direction to live your best financial life and make Deliberate Money Moves.

About Best Financial Life:

While most financial planning firms provide advice and strategies geared toward certain products or services, Best Financial Life takes a different approach. As a fee-only financial advisor, Joe Morgan provides non-biased advice and conversation based on each client’s specific needs. Joe translates personal finance by uncovering each client’s areas of struggle and providing the knowledge, insight, and inspiration to address these pain points.

Learn more: https://bestfinlife.com/

Podcast via Apple/iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/deliberate-money-movess-podcast/id1493866303.

