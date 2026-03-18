AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — BioAustinCTX today announced that Scott Collins, PhD, has transitioned from his role as President at the end of February after more than a decade of leadership supporting the growth of the Central Texas life sciences ecosystem.



Image caption: BioAustinCTX.

During his tenure over the past decade, Dr. Collins helped guide BioAustinCTX through a period of significant expansion for the region’s biotechnology and life science community. Under his leadership, the organization strengthened its role as a connector across startups, established companies, academic institutions, investors, and economic development partners, helping foster collaboration and visibility across the ecosystem.

“Serving as President of BioAustinCTX has been one of the great privileges of my professional career,” said Dr. Collins. “I am proud of the progress our community has made and look forward to continuing to support the organization as Ambassador and Past President while focusing on advancing deep technology and biotechnology innovation in the Central Texas region.”

Following this transition, Dr. Collins will remain actively engaged with BioAustinCTX in an Ambassador and Past President capacity, supporting the organization’s mission and ongoing initiatives.

As BioAustinCTX looks ahead, the organization remains focused on strengthening the connectivity, competitiveness, and growth of the Central Texas life sciences sector. The Board of Directors is committed to building on the strong foundation established to date and will share additional updates regarding leadership and strategic priorities in the coming weeks.

BioAustinCTX thanks Dr. Collins for his service and leadership and looks forward to continued collaboration as the organization enters its next phase.

About BioAustinCTX

BioAustinCTX is a nonprofit industry organization dedicated to advancing the life sciences ecosystem in Central Texas. Through collaboration, education, networking, and strategic engagement, BioAustinCTX supports entrepreneurs, researchers, companies, and partners working to bring life-changing technologies to market. Learn more at https://bioaustinctx.com/.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Cathy Diehl

BioAustinCTX

operations@bioaustinctx.com

News Source: BioAustinCTX