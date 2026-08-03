MIAMI, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Empire License, Inc. today announced the federal trademark approvals of Black Friday Loyalty Rewards Card™ and Black Friday Select™, two strategic additions to its expanding Black Friday Lifestyle intellectual property portfolio.



Image caption: Image caption: Black Friday Brand Portfolio Expands with Federal Trademark Approval. (Image generated with AI.)

The approvals mark another significant milestone in the evolution of Black Friday from a shopping event into a year-round global lifestyle, commerce, and consumer engagement platform. Together, the newly protected brands reinforce Empire License’s long-term vision of extending the Black Friday identity across artificial intelligence, retail, consumer loyalty, media, advertising, entertainment, licensing, and digital commerce.

“These approvals represent far more than trademark registrations,” said Emory Williams, President and CEO of Empire License, Inc. “They are strategic building blocks in our long-term vision of transforming Black Friday into one of the world’s most recognizable lifestyle and commerce brands. We believe the opportunities extend well beyond retail into AI-powered shopping, media, licensing, advertising, entertainment, and global consumer engagement.”

BLACK FRIDAY LOYALTY REWARDS CARD™

Black Friday Loyalty Rewards Cardtm was developed to help retailers, brands, and consumers remain connected throughout the entire year rather than only during the traditional holiday shopping season.

The platform envisions a year-round loyalty ecosystem where consumers earn rewards through everyday purchases and redeem benefits during the Black Friday holiday season. By extending engagement beyond a single annual shopping event, the concept creates opportunities for stronger customer relationships, increased shopping frequency, enhanced brand loyalty, and long-term consumer participation.

The platform is designed for broad application across retail, financial services, e-commerce, travel, hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and other consumer-focused industries seeking innovative approaches to customer engagement and retention.

BLACK FRIDAY SELECT™

Black Friday Select™ expands the Black Friday Lifestyle platform into the rapidly growing world of artificial intelligence and intelligent commerce.

The concept envisions an AI-powered shopping assistant capable of helping consumers discover products, compare features, locate promotions, identify value, and make more informed purchasing decisions across multiple retail categories.

As artificial intelligence continues reshaping how consumers search, shop, and purchase products, Black Friday Select™ is positioned as a consumer-focused commerce platform designed to complement the future of intelligent shopping experiences while creating new opportunities for retailers, brands, and strategic technology partners.

A GROWING INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY ECOSYSTEM

Together, Black Friday Loyalty Rewards Card™ and Black Friday Select™ demonstrate how one of the world’s most recognized consumer brands can evolve alongside advances in artificial intelligence, digital commerce, and changing consumer behavior.



Image caption: Black Friday Loyalty Rewards Card™.

Rather than being limited to a single shopping event each year, the Black Friday Lifestyle intellectual property portfolio is designed to support year-round engagement across multiple industries and technology platforms.

The federally protected portfolio now creates opportunities across numerous high-growth sectors, including:

Artificial Intelligence Commerce

Consumer Loyalty Programs

Retail & E-C0mmerce

Financial Services

Media & Digital Content

Advertising & Brand Promotions

Entertainment Programming

Licensing

Consumer Engagement Platforms

Interactive Shopping Experiences

Strategic Brand Partnerships

Together with other Black Friday Lifestyle intellectual property assets, these federally protected brands establish a scalable platform capable of supporting future innovation, licensing, strategic partnerships, and long-term commercial expansion across numerous consumer markets.

BLACK FRIDAY CONTINUES TO EVOLVE

For decades, Black Friday has represented one of the world’s most recognized shopping events. Today, the continued growth of artificial intelligence, digital media, and year-round consumer engagement is creating new opportunities to expand that recognition into a broader lifestyle and consumer lifestyle and commerce platform.

Empire License, Inc. believes Black Friday is evolving beyond a single day on the calendar into a comprehensive intellectual property ecosystem capable of supporting retail innovation, intelligent shopping technologies, licensing, media programming, advertising initiatives, entertainment, and strategic partnerships for years to come.

“Black Friday is no longer simply the biggest shopping day of the year,” Williams said. “It is evolving into one of the world’s most valuable consumer engagement platforms – one capable of connecting commerce artificial intelligence, media, entertainment, advertising, licensing, and consumer relationships throughout the entire year.”

As consumer behavior, technology, and commerce continue to evolve, Empire License, Inc. remains committed to expanding the Black Friday Lifestyle intellectual property portfolio through innovation, strategic development, and new market opportunities.

ABOUT EMPIRE LICENSE, INC.

Empire License, Inc. is an intellectual property development and licensing company focused on creating, protecting, and commercializing innovative consumer brands and strategic trademark portfolios. Through its Black Friday Lifestyle platform, the company is developing intellectual property spanning commerce, artificial intelligence, media, entertainment, licensing, advertising, and consumer engagement.

For more information regarding the Black Friday Lifestyle IP portfolio, including strategic partnerships, licensing or acquisition opportunities, please contact:

EMPIRE LICENSE, INC.

Emory Williams President & CEO Ph: 305-407-6010; ELWILL1@YAHOO.COM

Websites:

https://www.bfcharacter.com/

https://www.bflrewards.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@mynameisblackfriday

MULTIMEDIA

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Image caption: Black Friday Brand Portfolio Expands with Federal Trademark Approval. (Image generated with AI.)

News Source: Empire License Inc.