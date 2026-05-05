MIAMI, Fla., May 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As global technology and retail leaders accelerate investment in artificial intelligence-driven commerce, Black Friday Lifestyle, a unified consumer platform owned by Empire License, Inc., is emerging as a key player in the evolving race to shape how consumers shop and spend.



Image caption: Black Friday early shopping! (Empire License, Inc.)

Companies such as Amazon, Walmart, Google, and Microsoft are investing heavily in AI-powered shopping tools. However, a critical element remains unclaimed: a globally recognized consumer signal that consistently drives urgency, intent, and spending.

BLACK FRIDAY REPRESENTS THAT SIGNAL.

“Companies are building AI commerce platforms, but technology alone does not create demand,” said Williams, President & CEO of Empire License, Inc. “Black Friday is already embedded in consumer behavior worldwide-it’s where intent turns into action.”

A SCALABLE CONSUMER PLATFORM The Black Friday Lifestyle platform includes:

Black Friday Select – an AI-powered shopping assistant designed to guide purchasing decisions, compare products, and increase transaction flow

– an AI-powered shopping assistant designed to guide purchasing decisions, compare products, and increase transaction flow Black Friday Loyalty Rewards Card – a year-round financial engagement platform designed to drive continuous spending activity culminating in peak seasonal usage

a year-round financial engagement platform designed to drive continuous spending activity culminating in peak seasonal usage Black Friday Media & Consumer Platform – a growing entertainment and branding ecosystem designed to expand awareness, engagement, and long-term cultural relevance

Together, these components form a scalable ecosystem positioned at the intersection of AI, commerce, and financial transactions.

STRATEGIC POSITION IN THE AI COMMERCE RACE

Openness to Strategic Acquisition and Partnership

Empire License, Inc. confirmed that it is currently evaluating strategic opportunities, including:

Acquisition

Licensing

Partnerships with global leaders in finance, retail, and technology

The company believes integrating the Black Friday platform into a larger ecosystem could unlock significant value by combining consumer behavior, transaction infrastructure, and AI-driven engagement.

A MARKET OPPORTUNITY STILL UNCLAIMED

Despite generating tens of billions in annual consumer spending, no single company currently owns how Black Friday actively is monetized across financial systems, AI platforms, and global commerce.

“This is bigger than a shopping day,” Williams added. “It’s about building the infrastructure behind how the world shops.”

ABOUT BLACK FRIDAY LIFESTYLE

Black Friday is a multi-platform consumer ecosystem owned by Empire License, Inc., combining AI-powered shopping technology, financial engagement tools, and media driven brand expansion.

MEDIA CONTACT

Empire License, Inc.

Attn: Emory Williams, President & CEO

Email: elwill1@yahoo.com

Phone: 657-470-1106

https://www.bflrewards.com/

https://www.bfcharacter.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@mynameisblackfriday

MULTIMEDIA

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0505-s2p-bfshopping-300dpi.webp

Image caption: Black Friday early shopping!

News Source: Empire License Inc.