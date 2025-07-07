DORAL, Fla., July 7, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On Tuesday, July 8, the cigars won’t be the only thing on fire in Doral. Bleeding Blue Inc. is bringing the heat with a Casino-Themed Cigar Night, hosted at Tabacon Cigars and Spirits and powered by the immersive event expertise of Casino Party Planners Florida.



Image caption: Casino-themed cigar event setup in Doral, featuring poker and roulette tables, warm lighting, and upscale decor.

From 7 PM to 10 PM, more than 250 guests will step into a high-end casino experience complete with blackjack, roulette, and Texas Hold’em tables, professional dealers in tuxedo attire, and the signature flair that has made Casino Party Planners Florida a statewide leader in casino-themed entertainment.

“This event is all about community, camaraderie, and unforgettable energy,” said Michelle Stanger, General Manager of Casino Party Planners. “We’re proud to support Bleeding Blue’s mission and to help bring their vision to life in a setting that’s all about fun and connection.”

Proceeds from the evening will benefit Bleeding Blue Inc., a Florida-based nonprofit founded by active and retired law enforcement officers. Their mission is to provide rapid assistance and wellness support to families of fallen or injured officers while raising awareness for mental health and suicide prevention in the law enforcement community.

With over 40 gaming positions, $500 player vouchers, and raffle giveaways, guests will enjoy an authentic Vegas vibe, no flight required. Every detail, from customized chips to dealer-led tables, has been tailored for a smooth and seamless evening. The event is expected to draw a mix of community leaders, supporters, and cigar enthusiasts who share a passion for giving back.

About Bleeding Blue Inc.

Founded in 2019 by Miami-Dade Police Department’s Danny Morales and his brother, Bleeding Blue Inc. is committed to making sure no officer or their family is left behind. The nonprofit supports its mission through community fundraisers, merchandise campaigns, and partnerships like this one. Their work includes immediate response for on-duty deaths or injuries, and a growing mental wellness initiative aimed at supporting those who serve.

About Casino Party Planners Florida

Casino Party Planners Florida delivers full-scale casino experiences for fundraisers, private parties, and corporate events throughout the state. From luxury galas to high-energy community nights, their team transforms any space into a professional casino floor with games, dealers, and unmatched ambiance. Learn more at https://www.casinopartyplanners.com/.

EVENT DETAILS:

Name: Casino Themed Cigar Night

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 8, 2025 | 7 PM – 10 PM

Location: Tabacon Cigars and Spirits. 5241 NW 87th Ave, Suite D109, Doral FL 33178.

https://www.floridacasinopartyplanner.com/bleeding-blue-inc-hosts-casino-themed-cigar-night-in-doral-with-casino-party-planners-florida/

News Source: Casino Party Planners