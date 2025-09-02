LEESBURG, Fla., Sept. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On Saturday, September 6, Gator Harley-Davidson will transform into a high-energy casino floor for a cause that touches lives nationwide. The annual St. Jude Fundraiser, organized by Jan Wideman, will once again partner with Casino Party Planners Florida to create a Vegas-style experience benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.



Image caption: Casino tables and professional dealers at the St. Jude Fundraiser Casino Night hosted at Gator Harley-Davidson in Leesburg, Florida, benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This marks the third year in a row that Casino Party Planners Florida has donated full casino setups for the event, including blackjack, craps, Texas Hold’em, and roulette tables. Guests will enjoy three hours of gaming fun, professional dealers, and the signature red carpet entrance: all while raising critical funds to support life-saving research and treatment for children fighting cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“Giving back is at the heart of what we do,” said Michelle Stanger, General Manager of Casino Party Planners Florida. “Being part of an event that supports St. Jude for the third year running is a privilege. We’re proud to help create a night of entertainment that directly impacts families in need.”

The fundraiser will run from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Gator Harley-Davidson in Leesburg, Florida, drawing community members, supporters, and motorcycle enthusiasts together for an evening of charity and camaraderie.

Learn more: https://www.casinopartyplanners.com/st-jude-fundraiser-casino-night-gator-harley-davidson.html

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude is dedicated to advancing cures and prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food, allowing them to focus entirely on their child’s health and recovery.

About Casino Party Planners Florida

Casino Party Planners Florida delivers full-scale casino experiences for fundraisers, private parties, and corporate events throughout the state. Known for professional dealers, authentic tables, and turnkey event solutions, Casino Party Planners Florida specializes in transforming any venue into a luxury casino environment. Learn more at https://www.casinopartyplanners.com/.

EVENT DETAILS:

Name: Cruisin’ for St. Jude

Date & Time: Saturday, September 6, 2025 | 6 PM – 9 PM

Location: Gator Harley-Davidson

1745 US Hwy 441, Leesburg, FL 34748

IMAGE LINK FOR MEDIA: https://www.casinopartyplanners.com/images/press-release.jpg

News Source: Casino Party Planners