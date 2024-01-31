ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 94-year-old Orlando area resident and author, Bob Herpe, announces the release of the paperback version of his latest suspense-thriller. The best-selling author said this new version of his novel “The Other Side of Crisis” (ISBN: 979-8350927269) will be available Feb 1, 2024 on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Bookbaby.com. It will be in bookstores nationwide thereafter.



Image Caption: “The Other Side of Crisis” by author Bob Herpe.

Official Review of onlinebookclub.org, reviewer Isaac Oh: “I rate this book, ‘The Other Side of Crisis’ by Bob Herpe, 5 out of 5 stars. The book was so lovely to read. Right from the first chapter, the author caught my attention, and it was hard to let go. The action, suspense, and twists made this book even more enjoyable. The detailed descriptions that the author used in describing the scenes in the book made it even more interesting. It felt like I was watching a blockbuster movie.”

A 5-star review from The Book Commentary reviewer, Franklin Bauer: “Bob Herpe’s ‘The Other Side of Crisis’ is an enthralling tale of vengenance, hatred, and unwavering pursuit of justice. The store opens with a tragic incident during an El Al flight from Israel, plunging the protagonists into a realm of danger and suspense. Ernie Gravnick, a retired police chief, becomes the target of a merciless serial killer known as the Ghost. Meanwhile, Riana Dayan, an Israeli flight attendant, with a special forces background, faces a powerful threat from a vengeful brother of her former captor. Their fates intertwine in a gripping tale involving assassination attempts, terrorist attacks, and undercover operations. Can they manage to navigate safely through the dangers while the bond between them grows stronger?”

Bob Herpe’s signature blend of rich storytelling and deep character development takes the reader on an unforgettable journey that challenges and inspires.

The Book Commentary reviewer James Farlow says: “’The Other Side of Crisis’ by Bob Herpe is a deeply suspenseful and masterfully crafted thriller. Herpe delivers a top-notch narrative that is delightfully, diabolically fun to read, blending romance with strong terrorist themes to bring joy to readers.”

Information on Amazon: https://a.co/d/f3eTWjl

Information Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-other-side-of-cris-bob-herpe/1144545750?ean=9798350927269

Information on BookBaby.com: https://store.bookbaby.com/book/the-other-side-of-crisis?format=paperback

Florida readers can also look forward to a series of local book signings and readings by the author, with dates to be announced shortly.

About Bob Herpe:

After a lifetime of careers in advertising and broadcasting, and as a coach to senior-level executives, Bob Herpe began a writing career with the publication of his first novel, “Gravnick” which became a best seller. Now at the age of 94, he offers up another Action-packed thriller: “The Other Side of Crisis.”

