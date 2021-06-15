BOSTON, Mass., June 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In celebration of the one-year anniversary of the e-book and paperback launch of “Intrapreneurs: Who, What, How and Why” (ISBN: 978-1734956900; paper), author Susan Foley has announced the book has been reissued with 12 new articles — making it a 310-page exploration of the critical role intrapreneurs play within the business environment. The new version is identified with a blue banner across the lower corner of the book, with updates offering even greater depth into the nuances that separate intrapreneurs from the more traditional employee.

In its first year, “Intrapreneurs: Who, What, How and Why” received an overwhelmingly positive response, with business professionals across the globe gaining helpful insight into the role of an intrapreneur and intrapreneurs themselves better understanding the value they bring to their respective companies. The book has encouraged business leaders to take a closer look at who fits the definition of an intrapreneur within their organizations, and how to strategically leverage their skillset for a business model of the future.

“’Intrapreneurs: Who, What, How and Why’ is filled with real-world examples and actionable recommendations to help you understand the talent and competencies required to drive innovations into successful businesses,” commented Guillaume Hervé, President of G3point0 Consulting and author of “Winning at Intrapreneurship.”

“Intrapreneurs: Who, What, How and Why” defines what an intrapreneur is, the significant impact they have on an organization, and how they are serving as agents of change by rewriting the rules of business. In the book, Foley clearly defines intrapreneurship and chronicles the journeys of intrapreneurs across the globe, helping readers understand their individual paths to success and lessons learned along the way. She demonstrates how they drive innovation, serve as a catalyst for positive change, and how their unique mindset distinguishes them as a valuable asset capable of driving unprecedented business growth.

The newly-reissued version includes an expanded section focused on leadership and the fundamental shift that is happening at the executive level. It takes a candid look at the challenges of being an intrapreneur in the current business climate, explores the operating system that drives them, and defines the strategic value of intrapreneurship and why it should be an area of focus for businesses.

“This book takes a very close look at how businesses of any size can leverage intrapreneurs to create value and generate new revenue growth,” said Foley. “I’m proud that ‘Intrapreneurs: Who, What, How and Why’ has generated buzz around this topic and is helping business leaders take notice and understand how intrapreneurs contribute to a sustainable future.”

The updated version of the book is now available for purchase or download on Amazon, at a REDUCED PRICE for a LIMITED TIME: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B41W14M/

Additional information is available online, at https://corporate-entrepreneurs.com/book/intrapreneurs-who-what-how-and-why/

News Source: Susan Foley