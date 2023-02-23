NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Wave season is officially here. For those new to cruising, wave season is the prime booking period for cruises, usually from January to March, when cruise lines offer excellent discounts and incentives. But with great deals comes great responsibility. Today, TravelInsurance.com is urging travelers to protect their purchases with a cruise travel insurance plan.



“Embarking on a cruise can be one of the most exciting travel experiences for an individual, a couple or even a family,” said Stan Sandberg, co-founder of TravelInsurance.com. “However, planning a cruise vacation comes with special considerations. The potential of a missed connection en route to the departure port, severe weather, or even on-board medical issues can sink a vacation rather quickly.”

When searching for travel insurance, it’s important to look into cruise-specific insurance. While cruise insurance and your standard travel insurance policies may seem similar, they differ in several ways. Cruise travel insurance policies offer more customized and comprehensive coverage options designed to cover events and situations that are specific to cruises. This coverage may include missed port departures, cabin confinement due to illness, and trip cancellations due to inclement weather or other reasons.

TravelInsurance.com offers plans which can cover all of the costs of a cruise vacation, including airfare, hotels, and the cruise itself. However, it’s important to keep in mind that the exact type of insurance offered can vary depending on the cruise line, but here are some ways travel insurance can protect cruise ship vacationers:

Trip Cancellation and Interruption Insurance : This coverage offers reimbursement for non-refundable expenses if you must cancel or interrupt your trip due to a covered reason, such as illness or a death in the family.

: This coverage offers reimbursement for non-refundable expenses if you must cancel or interrupt your trip due to a covered reason, such as illness or a death in the family. Medical and Dental Insurance : This coverage can provide reimbursement for emergency medical and dental expenses incurred during your trip.

: This coverage can provide reimbursement for emergency medical and dental expenses incurred during your trip. Baggage and Personal Effects Insurance : This coverage can provide reimbursement for lost, damaged or stolen baggage and personal items during your trip.

: This coverage can provide reimbursement for lost, damaged or stolen baggage and personal items during your trip. Emergency Evacuation and Repatriation Insurance: This coverage can cover the cost of medical transportation if you need to be evacuated due to an emergency or medical situation.

“Most cruise companies will offer a single travel insurance policy choice to their customers but it’s important to note that the level of coverage and protection offered can vary widely, so always review the details of the policy before buying,” Sandberg continues. “TravelInsurance.com makes it easy to compare and buy cruise insurance policies and rates from multiple companies, and in many cases, travelers can find better coverage at lower prices than offered to them at the cruise point of booking.”

Whether it’s your first or your tenth cruise, travel insurance can help you focus on the fun and enjoyment of your vacation, rather than what might go wrong.

