DUXBURY, Mass., Nov. 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mom’s Choice Awards® has named Bounce Box as among the best in family-friendly products and services based on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.



PHOTO CAPTION: Bounce Box comes in a neat box and is filled with story and work books and useful toys/tools to help with lessons.

“Bounce Box is a special kit offering a fun way to bond with kids while teaching them how to be resilient and bounce back from everyday stress,” says Alice Kearney, Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Bounce Box creator. “We are honored that MCA recognized Bounce Box as a helpful tool during this crucial time.”

To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five (5) identical samples for testing. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.

“Children in my practice were showing signs of depression and anxiety at an alarming rate,” says Alice Kearney, LMHC. “I wanted to help. Not many families have the luxury of working with a children’s therapist, but through the Bounce Box, parents can use the tactics from my sessions in the comfort of their own homes to get results. It helps all children think more positively, not just those with depression, and works well at home or in the classroom.”

“Our aim to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards. “We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”

About Bounce Box

The Bounce Box is a system developed by child therapist, Alice Kearney, to offer a fun, interactive way to help kids develop a positive, healthy way of thinking. Focused on flexible thinking and resiliency, it helps to change behavioral habits in a positive way. The box includes a rhyming story book to introduce the concept of resiliency, a creative activity book to uncover issues and enhance positive thinking skills, and fun toys and tools to accompany the lessons. Parents, kids, educators and therapists all love the effective reward system which reinforces “bouncy” behavior. A great bonding activity that offers a simple solution for complex times.

About the Mom’s Choice Awards®

The Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries.

Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families.

