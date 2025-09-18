SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bragg Live Food Products, Inc. (“Bragg”), the pioneer of apple cider vinegar (ACV), has launched its new campaign, A Dose of What Works, to remind Americans that not every wellness craze delivers, but ACV has stood the test of time. To bring this message to life, Bragg will host its first-ever Trendy Trade-In Pop-Up on September 23, National ACV Day (a holiday created by the brand), at Santa Monica Pier.



Image caption: Bragg Live Food Products, Inc.

Running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT, the activation invites people to trade in abandoned wellness products for Bragg ACV staples, learn how to build lasting routines, and create social-ready content to mark their fresh start with Bragg.

The launch coincides with results from the new Bragg Survey, which found that one in four Americans waste $500 or more annually on short-lived health products. Gen Z and Millennials emerged as the biggest wellness spenders, and the biggest regretters, while Boomers stick with tried-and-true fundamentals like sleeping and walking. These insights underscore Bragg’s mission: helping people move past fleeting trends and embrace what truly works.

“National Apple Cider Vinegar Day is about more than celebrating a product. It’s about recognizing Bragg’s century-long commitment to supporting wellness,” said Linda Boardman, CEO of Bragg Live Food Products. “We’re proud to be the original, time-tested and trusted Apple Cider Vinegar that endures while so many wellness product fads fade away. With our new campaign ‘A Dose of What Works,’ we’re helping people cut through the noise and focus on wellness that’s simple, accessible to all, and backed by science.”

For more information, please visit https://www.bragg.com/ and follow Bragg on social media @Bragg for more about the activation.

ABOUT BRAGG:

Founded in 1912 by renowned health advocate and pioneer Paul Bragg, Bragg Live Food Products, Inc. is one of the oldest independent natural food companies in the United States. With a mission to encourage a vibrant, healthy lifestyle, Bragg products provide a dose of wellness wisdom that customers have come to depend on for over a century. Beyond their famous Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg’s product family consists of a wide range of offerings, including apple cider vinegar shots, olive oil, seasonings, salad dressings, beverages, supplements and more. Bragg products are available for purchase at natural food stores, grocery and mass market locations, major online retailers and https://www.bragg.com/.

