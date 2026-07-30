LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 30, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rising artist Liyah Bey is expanding her reach with the worldwide release of her emotionally powerful single “Abused” through a new partnership between her creative platform, Beyond Illusions, and Thump Records. The agreement provides global distribution through Virgin Music Group in association with Universal Music Group (UMG).



Image caption: Breakout artist Liyah Bey.

Already earning attention for its emotional honesty and powerful vocal performance, “Abused” is connecting with listeners through its message of resilience and authenticity. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms.

“‘Abused’ comes from a place of truth and vulnerability, and seeing it connect with listeners has meant more to me than I can put into words,” Bey said. “This partnership allows the song to reach a much wider audience while staying true to who I am as an artist. I’m incredibly excited for this next chapter.”

Thump Records President Bill Walker said, “From the moment we heard Liyah Bey’s music, we knew she had something rare—a voice that’s both powerful and deeply authentic. ‘Abused’ is a song that resonates on an emotional level and is about to become an international hit.”

Fans can experience “Abused” through Liyah Bey’s newly released official performance video on YouTube: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KoHkFPD2SEk

As momentum continues to build, Liyah Bey is emerging as a compelling new voice whose music resonates through both its emotional depth and universal message.

ABOUT LIYAH BEY

Liyah Bey is a recording artist and songwriter whose music blends powerful vocals with contemporary production, exploring themes of strength, vulnerability, and lived experience.

ABOUT BEYOND ILLUSIONS

Beyond Illusions is an artist-led creative platform founded by Liyah Bey, dedicated to artistic ownership, authenticity, and long-term creative development.

ABOUT THUMP RECORDS

Founded in 1990 by Bill Walker, Thump Records is an independent label known for its diverse catalog and influential compilation series, including East Side Story, Old School, and Lowrider Oldies. The company continues to combine its musical heritage with a commitment to discovering and supporting new talent. https://thumprecords.com/.

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Photo caption: Breakout artist Liyah Bey.

News Source: Thump Records