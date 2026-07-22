SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 22, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — One of this year’s most unexpected Comic-Con announcements comes as Thump Records—long recognized for its contributions to the music industry—officially enters the world of comic book publishing with the debut of “East Side Story” #1, premiering exclusively at Booth #1735 during San Diego Comic-Con.



Image caption: Thump Records Enters the World of Comic Book Publishing with the Debut of ‘East Side Story’ #1.

Inspired by the iconic Chicano-influenced East Side Story music compilations of Thump Records, the company’s inaugural comic book is the first chapter of an original multimedia property, introducing readers to a compelling cast of characters and the dramatic events that set the story in motion.

Set against the unmistakable backdrop of Southern California, “East Side Story” is an authentic, character-driven story inspired by the rich traditions of the region’s legendary lowrider culture. Far more than beautifully customized automobiles, lowriding represents generations of artistry, craftsmanship, family, music, neighborhood pride, and cultural heritage. The comic celebrates that legacy through cinematic storytelling that focuses on the people whose lives, dreams, triumphs, and challenges define this remarkable community.

Rather than relying on stereotypes, “East Side Story” delivers an emotionally engaging story filled with family conflict, friendship, loyalty, ambition, romance, and redemption—creating a vibrant world that honors one of Southern California’s most enduring cultural movements.

“Comic books have become one of the entertainment industry’s greatest launching pads for unforgettable worlds and compelling new characters,” said Bill Walker, President of Thump Records. “With ‘East Side Story,’ we’re honored to introduce readers to a story that celebrates the heart and soul of Southern California’s lowrider community with authenticity, respect, and cinematic scope. This is a story about family, identity, dreams, and perseverance—universal themes that transcend culture. We believe audiences will immediately connect with these characters and their journey, and we’re incredibly proud to premiere the very first issue at San Diego Comic-Con.”

The debut of “East Side Story” #1 also marks a significant new chapter for Thump Records, reflecting the company’s commitment to developing original intellectual property across multiple forms of entertainment. By expanding from music into comic book publishing, Thump Records is embracing the growing synergy between comics, film, television, and music while creating stories designed to resonate with audiences across generations.

Comic-Con attendees visiting Booth #1735 will be among the very first readers anywhere to experience “East Side Story” #1, and discover the beginning of what promises to become an exciting new multimedia entertainment franchise.

Following its Comic-Con debut, “East Side Story” #1 will also be available at the “East Side Story” celebration on San Diego’s Broadway Pier on Saturday, July 25, where fans of live music, classic lowriders, and Southern California culture can experience the real-world inspiration behind the comic book.

As Hollywood continues to look to comic books for its next generation of film and television projects, “East Side Story” at exactly the right moment—offering authentic storytelling, unforgettable characters, and a cinematic vision rooted in one of America’s most vibrant and influential cultural traditions.

Whether you’re a lifelong comic book fan, an admirer of Southern California culture, or simply searching for the next exciting independent series to discover, “East Side Story” #1 is a Comic-Con debut not to be missed.

VISIT THUMP RECORDS AT SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON BOOTH #1735

Be among the first to experience the world premiere of “East Side Story” #1 and witness the launch of an exciting new comic book universe inspired by the people, traditions, and spirit of Southern California’s legendary lowrider culture.

Learn more:

https://thumprecords.com/

https://www.instagram.com/thumprecords

News Source: Thump Records