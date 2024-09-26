WAKE FOREST, N.C., Sept. 26, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Brimma Tech, a pioneering software development company specializing in AI-driven solutions for the mortgage industry, proudly announces the latest release of its Vallia AUS Sandbox. This innovative tool is designed to streamline the mortgage underwriting process, offering simultaneous risk and eligibility assessment capabilities with both Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) and Freddie Mac’s Loan Product Advisor® (LPA℠).



Image caption: Brimma Tech.

The Vallia AUS Sandbox provides lenders with comprehensive risk and eligibility assessments, enabling them to make more informed decisions about loan approvals. By integrating the capabilities of DU and LPA, the Vallia AUS Sandbox allows for a more efficient underwriting process, potentially reducing the time and costs associated with mortgage origination.

Key Features of Vallia AUS Sandbox:

Lenders can simultaneously submit to both DU and LPA, ensuring thorough risk evaluation. Scenario Creation and Comparison: Loan scenarios can be quickly and easily developed and assessed against the AUSs to ensure their viability. Once created, scenarios can be compared to ensure the best option is selected for the borrower.

Loan scenarios can be quickly and easily developed and assessed against the AUSs to ensure their viability. Once created, scenarios can be compared to ensure the best option is selected for the borrower. Automated Updates: Integration with Loan Origination Systems (LOS) ensures that all updates, findings, and recommendations are seamlessly incorporated into existing workflows.

Integration with Loan Origination Systems (LOS) ensures that all updates, findings, and recommendations are seamlessly incorporated into existing workflows. User-Friendly Interface: Designed with loan officers and underwriters in mind, the Vallia AUS Sandbox simplifies the submission process with intuitive navigation and clear prompts.

Fannie Mae Integration

The Vallia AUS Sandbox is now integrated with Fannie Mae’s DU automated underwriting system, reinforcing its reliability and effectiveness in the field.

“Integrating with technology service providers can help advance a faster and more seamless loan origination process,” said Peter Skarnulis, Fannie Mae’s VP of Single-Family Digital Management Solutions, “one that creates a better experience for consumers and lenders alike and is part of our continued focus on delivering value through the products and services that we offer.”

Mario DiBenedetto, President of Brimma Tech, commented:

“The Vallia AUS Sandbox is a game-changer for the mortgage industry. By enabling users to develop multiple loan scenarios and simultaneously submit them to both DU and LPA, we are providing lenders with a powerful tool to enhance their underwriting processes, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. This reflects Brimma’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the real needs of mortgage professionals.”

About Brimma Tech

Founded in 2016, Brimma Tech has been at the forefront of delivering AI-driven solutions that modernize and optimize the mortgage lending process. With a focus on deep domain expertise and scalable enterprise-grade solutions, Brimma Tech serves a growing list of satisfied clients by addressing key challenges in mortgage origination and compliance.

For more information about Brimma Tech and the Vallia AUS Sandbox, please visit https://www.brimmatech.com/ or contact media relations at media@brimmatech.com.

News Source: Brimma Tech Inc.